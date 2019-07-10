BLACKFOOT — Limited seating with only three seats left is available for a trip to Branson, Mo., with the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center Sept. 20-30. This trip is open to anyone over the age of 18.
The cost of $1,049 covers motor coach transportation, 11 days and 10 nights with 10 nights lodging including four consecutive nights in the Branson area, 18 meals with 10 breakfasts and eight dinners, admission to seven Branson shows including three morning and three evening shows and one dinner show.
Call Liz at (208) 785-4714 for more information or to get your spot reserved by July 17.