Justin Martin
Justin is a young man we are proud to call son! He is caring, respectful, kind, fun, hardworking, and we know he will excel at whatever he decides to try his hand at! He was active in cross country and wrestling all four years of high school and will graduate with high honors as a salutatorian. He plans on serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this summer and furthering his education when he returns. We are so proud of him!
Elizabeth Wada
Elizabeth has been the pride of her parents and family. She is a friend to all and is eager to help others become the best version of themselves – which is something she expects from herself as well. Elizabeth has been very active in a wide range of activities. She enjoys playing numerous musical instruments such as the violin, viola, and banjo. She is the Distinguished Young Woman of Snake River for the Class of 2020 and made it to the top 10 in the state program. She has participated in Girls State, and was elected by her peers to represent Idaho in Girls Nation. Along the way she has gathered many friendships. Elizabeth has performed in numerous community and school plays including “Mulan,” “Little Mermaid,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and most recently has been cast as Wednesday in “The Addams Family” (she is still hoping to perform despite COVID-19). She has gone to state in speech and debate, dance, Business Professionals of America, drama, and as a mezzo-soprano at State Solo/Ensemble Festival. As she finished her senior year she has been president of the Drama Club and Chamber Choir. Elizabeth’s senior project involved writing a book called “Put Yourself Out There.” The book encourages those in high school to step out of their comfort zones and try new things. It has really been her life motto. Elizabeth’s passions for oration, the performing arts, and community involvement lead her to BYU Provo with the intention of majoring in political science in pursuit of a law degree and minoring in theater arts. Elizabeth, we are very proud of you and couldn’t have asked for a better daughter. We are excited to see what you achieve next.
Siler Serr
Siler is the youngest of four with 2 sisters and 1 brother. He loves playing baseball, riding his dirt bike, and going camping. He has been such a fun kid and we are so proud of him!