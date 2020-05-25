Connor Guerra
We are so proud of Connor Guerra for all of his hard work and effort to graduate from Blackfoot High School! Connor loves BHS and is proud to say he is Bronco Strong! Connor is great at making friends and has had the loving support of family, friends, classmates, and teachers throughout his school journey. Connor is a very special young man and we are excited to see all of the great things he is going to do in the community. We love you Connor and are so proud of you!
Madison DeGiulio
Madison Marie DeGiulio has worked very hard to make it to graduation. She is kind and thoughtful and always has a warm smile for everyone. She has persevered through some difficult times, including the loss of her mother. Through it all, she remains positive and happy. She has been active in Sparkle Cheer Team and Diversity Club. She enjoys being with friends and working with children. She is always willing to lend a helping hand. Madison, we love you and are proud of you!
McKenzie Later
McKenzie is the 3rd of 5 children. She has 1 older brother, 1 older sister and 2 younger sisters. McKenzie was born with a philosopher's mind. She thinks about life very deeply. In school, she loves debate, Congress and choir. She especially enjoyed getting to go to Girls' State last summer. She also loves writing and would like to be an author someday. She has had some physically difficult times in her life (including a broken back!). But through it all, she smiles. Her smile is one of the things she is most known for. McKenzie always has a smile on her face. She is a friend to all and a protector of the underdog. In her spare time, McKenzie loves to read, participate in plays and take voice lessons. She is planning on going to BYU-I in the fall, studying graphic design.
Kail Anderson
So proud of you. You are very self-motivated, if it's something you want you go for it. If it's not something you want, well, you need a helping shove. I am proud of the young man you are turning into. You have a great future ahead of you. Sometimes it's hard to realize you are not 2 anymore . But I am sure that you have the right family values to know what you need to do. Congratulations, this is one of your biggest hurdles in life and you made it. Love, Mom. I treasure the times we had together the good and the not so good. The many times we spent on the road in the truck mean so much to me. You are hard-headed and stubborn and you may have gotten that from me a little. I love you with all my heart and I am very proud of you. And hopefully I get to see what the future has in store for you. Love you always, your Dad.
Kaiden Scott
Kaiden, you did it! Everyone is so proud of you and loves you so much! You make everyone’s life a little bit better with your contagious laugh and continuous jokes! We’re excited to see what comes next. Congrats, love you!
Joshua Russell Morgan
Joshua Russell Morgan came into this world on Sept. 10, 2001. He has always been strong-willed and soft-hearted. As the baby of the family he learned to fight and stand his ground and probably got away with a lot more than he should have but that’s his mother’s fault. He has always been a good student and loves to play football and rugby. It was amazing to watch the varsity team go to the Idaho state championship game. His continuing education will be at ISU, we are so proud to have such a magnificent son and look forward to the next chapter of his life.
Kyona Bolinder
Kyona came into this world the same sassy girl she is today. She has always been independent and strong-willed and we know she will use those skills to get far in life. Kyona has a special place in her heart for all animals, especially her dog Charlie. When she was little she was always trying to figure out what animal she could get into the house next and she always enjoyed any opportunity she could find to be around horses. Kyona is a piece of her family that they could never imagine being without. She has not made specific plans for after graduation, but we know that she will excel in whatever she chooses to pursue and she will continue to make friends along the way. Good luck Kyona! We are very proud of you.
Kaizha Ockerman
Kaizha Ockerman came into this world sweet and sassy, just like she is still to this day. It’s crazy how fast time goes by, just yesterday we were sending you to your first day of kindergarten. We love you so much sis and know you will do great things! Can’t wait to see what this crazy world has in store for you. Love you to the moon. Mom, Dad, Ryker & Trason
Kole Leiseth
Kole Leiseth loves the outdoors and all things motorized. He loves to ride his dirt bikes, ski, work with his hands, and to build things. He also loves anything diesel. Kole is a fun-loving, thoughtful, and intelligent young man with a big heart. He is planning on attending ISU’s welding program in the fall. Megan Leiseth
Keanu Adams
Keanu is the fifth child from a family of six. He was able to graduate early this year (in March) which says a lot about his commitment! He enjoys computers, loves his family (and his truck!), and currently works at Powell’s Body Shop. Keanu also enjoys riding his dirt bike, fishing, archery, and being outdoors. Congratulations, Keanu! We love you!