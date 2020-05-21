Dameon Tiller
Words cannot express how proud I am to be able to call Dameon Tiller AKA “Dillard” my son. From the moment he was born he became my bright light guiding me through all the darkness. In the past three years he has grown into an amazing man. And whatever challenges he has had put before him he overcomes and grows because of it. I’m very proud of him and know that he will go into adulthood and make something amazing of himself. Love, Mom & your family.
Eduardo Diaz
Eduardo has been a good kid and supportive of his two younger sisters. He served as senior class president of Blackfoot High School. In addition to representing BHS and maintaining good grades, he works 2 jobs, one at Jimmy Johns and also at American Family Insurance. My wife and I are so proud of him.
Develynn Hall
Develynn has plans to go into the Army in the fall. She is a member of the Indian Club, participated in rugby, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA). We are proud of Develynn and wish her the best of luck in her future triumphs. Congratulations!
Devyan Osman
Devyan (Gingie as his friends know him) is the youngest of four boys. He has been a blessing to his family. He is fun loving and enjoys to laugh. We are proud of the young man he is becoming and look forward to seeing how he will conquer the world. Go class of 2020!!!! What a way to start in to new life adventures.
Ethan Thomas Erickson
Ethan has been my best bud since he was born. I’ve had the amazing opportunity to have my son go to work with me from 2 years old until now. It has been a joy to watch him learn, grow and develop into the amazing kind and caring man that he is today. Ethan has a kind heart. As a kid he always was paying attention to others around him and tying to help them. If I was having a bad day he noticed, and would come and ask me about it. As a young teenager he would ask me how to help his friends that were going through hard times. It has been fun to watch him have the same interests in technology as I have. He loves to build computers, and learn how things work. He actually has a great singing voice if I could ever get him to sing! Ethan has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his life. I know that he has the strength and the brains to get through anything that life has to offer him in the future. I am proud to have Ethan as a son, a friend, and as my best bud.
Eliana Bumgarner
Eliana “Ellie” has always been a happy child! She always has a smile on her face and makes sure to go out of her way to make others smile. She loves to watch movies, hang out with her sisters, and she easily makes friends. Ellie makes us so proud with her hardworking mindset and positive attitude no matter the situation. I couldn’t be more proud to call her ours! I have enjoyed every moment watching her grow up in each phase of her life. I know that no matter what she does in her next phase in life she’s going to always make me proud! Love you so much kiddo!
Eli Blackwelder
Little did we know when we started calling him EMan what a real superhero he is! We were all shocked when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age four, but it never slowed him down! He has been a solid student, strong athlete and competitor in multiple sports and always a faithful friend. St. Paul said, “I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith.” Indeed you have, son, and we are forever grateful to be your family; we are so proud of the super man you are becoming. Focus on the true prize and continue to brush all your adversities aside. The first inning is in the books and we can’t wait to see what the next has in store for you. Love you fiercely -- always, your fam!
Havy Ho
Havy is a hardworking individual. Whether it be helping friends out or doing school work, you never stopped trying your best. Pretty soon you are going to ISU and get a degree before you know it! Can’t wait to see what you do in your future!
Heidi Palomino
To my Heidi, I am so proud of this journey you have come through and accomplished. You are my best friend and know that you can always confide in me no matter what. It has been a great privilege to watch Heidi grow into the brave woman she has become. From the point of her being afraid of Barbies up until now, an amazing milestone. Her entire family is proud of her and loves her unconditionally. You did it Heidi!
Hunter Charles Bartausky
Hunter is independent, determined, strong, and kind. He is also one of the most patient people I know, he can stand on a riverbank fishing or stalk a herd of antelope, elk, or deer for hours! As the oldest grandchild he is an example and the family’s first call when they need a hand. He is a man of many talents and succeeds at anything he puts his mind to. He is extremely smart and catches on quickly to new things. He is a hard worker and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. Hunter is headed to Arizona to attend Universal Technical Institute at the end of the summer. We are so proud of him!
Jacob Nelson
Jacob has always been a caring and compassionate person. He has a great sense of humor with a contagious laugh. He is great with computers and loves to game online with his friends across the country. Jacob was born 4 weeks early so he has always been known as the SHORT and TINY kid but that never stopped him from achieving his goals. He is a great big brother to his two younger sisters. Jacob aspires to be in law enforcement and will be a great asset to any team. We are so very proud of the man he has become and can't wait to see what he accomplishes in the future!!! Congratulations Jacob and the BHS class of 2020!
Ismael Cortez "Mayelo"
It's amazing how fast time has gone by. I think about the time when you were little and, with a spark in your eye, you were figuring out and counting down to your graduation date. 2020 has come in the blink of an eye and the date you anxiously waited for is near. Ismael is a smart kid, consistently on the Honor Roll. He is a very talented artist. He was also part of the varsity soccer team. You've reached one of your many goals. The beginning of a bright future awaits you. Ismael plans to pursue a radiographic science degree. I have no doubt that you will continue to accomplish your goals because you're an incredible human being and have so many great qualities that I'm very proud of. Love, Mom. We are so proud of our baby brother! Leslie, Marybel and Alex