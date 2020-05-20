Savannah Stewart
Savannah is truly the “Joy” of our lives. She is our only child and how lucky we are to have been part of this girl's world. We are so grateful to have been able to watch you grow into a beautiful young woman. Savannah is our “Sweet and Sassy” girl and love that about you. You have gone through good times and challenging times but your strong determination has got you through them and helped you achieve your goals. You fiercely continued to step out of your comfort zone and tried new things. Through the years Savannah loved participating, and being part of Haunted Theater and Hospital, The Audacity Dance Team, clogging, hip hop, baton, volleyball, softball and being an SHS cheerleader. You kept us busy and we loved watching and supporting you in all of these activities. We will always cherish those memories. Savannah has a huge heart for animals and volunteers her time at the shelters giving them her time and her love. 2020 has been a crazy year and even though your senior year did not end as you planned, just remember the best years of your life are yet to come and we are excited for you. We will always be there for you Savannah wherever your journey in life may take you. Go chase your dreams, the sky's the limit. Never forget how much we love you and how much you are loved. Every time you see 11:11 Make a Wish. Love always, Mom and Dad
Cody Friedel
Congratulations on your graduation! Cody has worked hard and dedicated himself to his academics and enjoyed his sports along the way. He has accomplished so much and is that much closer to achieving his goal of becoming a nuclear engineer. He is loved by many and I am so proud of the man he has become but my proudest is calling him my son. Cody is the last one to graduate and follows two sisters who also graduated from Blackfoot High School. I have never met such a gentle soul and love how he always puts others' needs before his and if it was up to him, there would not be a stray animal left in the world. You got this Cody, your whole family is behind you cheering you on. We all love you and look forward to seeing what your future holds for you.
Coby Robinson
We are so proud of Coby. He has worked so hard though the years. We have the greatest son in the world.
Casey Ullery
Casey is kind, funny, adventurous, and a loyal friend. He was a member of the a cappella choir and the ballroom dance team. He loves cars, music, and hanging out with his friends. He is planning to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late this fall. It has been a blessing to watch him grow, learn, try new things, and become a strong, thoughtful son, brother and friend. We’re so proud of you, Casey, and we love you so much! Love, Mom and Dad
Blaize Williams
Blaize is fourth of five kids. He is a very good brother, son and friend. He’s very creative and loves to love. He’s a great role model to everyone, very easy to look up to (not just because he’s tall). His parents are very proud of him for all that he does (at least they should be). Good luck in the real world bro! Love ya! -Your favorite sister
Christian Martinez
Christian Martinez ... Hard working, fun loving and kind! For all the times that you thought you let your mom and I down and for all the hardships you have been through whether it be in life or in what is really important to you which is baseball. All the accomplishments and all of your triumphs have definitely outweighed anything and everything to this point in your life. It's been a short ride so far and we are excited to see what the next chapter in your life brings. Always believe in yourself because your mom and I will always believe in you no matter what road you choose! You made a comment to me about maybe helping coach here in Blackfoot if your baseball career does not go anywhere, we as parents saw when you got suppressed and you were not given a fair shake that you kept your head up and never let that keep you down. So we think you would be a good candidate in giving kids just like you a chance to believe in themselves. It's been an honor being by your side keep going buddy! We Love You! Dad and Mom
Alyssa Monarrez
To see her at this point of her life as a graduating senior really makes me proud to see her accomplish so much. She is dedicated in everything she puts her mind to when it comes to friends and family she goes above and beyond to help out on every way she can. She is a hard worker and always loyal and I am proud to call her my daughter. I love you so much.
Brenda Ysela Botello
We would like to congratulate Brenda for never giving up on her dreams for always being there for everyone especially for her nieces and nephews, your dad, siblings and I are very proud of you for all the hard work you've put into your education we will always be here for any type of support keep on being the genuine, honest, and beautiful soul that you are. Mom, love you!
Andres Christiansen
To my son Andres Christiansen, you did it, son, you have finally graduated high school. Your mother and I are so proud of you for completing this important milestone. One of many you will have throughout your life. Cherish this moment and savor your success and let it make you hungry for more.
Austin Allen Vail
Austin Allen Vail, 2020 senior. Austin is a cool character, a fun son, brother, uncle, and friend! Our family wouldn't be complete without his wit, humor, and heavenly singing. He has worked his way through high school, somehow making the role of the villain in every play, even though in real life he is actually gentle-natured and jovial. His time spent in the choir room at Blackfoot High has been his favorite, making All-State and All-Northwest Choirs, and qualifying for state solo in districts this year. Aside from choir, he is quite intelligent and enjoys a good debate on almost any issue. He has also worked hard in Scouts and seminary. He has moved pipe or worked in after-school jobs every year since his freshman year, and worked on cars with his brothers in his spare time. We hope for all the best things in life for this wonderful son! Congratulations to him on his 2020 graduation!
Alexandria DellaRae Adams
Alexandria DellaRae Adams, affectionately known by her family as “Bug.” These past 18 years have been an amazing ride with you! From thinking you would surely drown during your first few swim team practices to watching you develop into a competitive swimmer over a 10-year span was a definite highlight. Alexandria participated in the Symphonic and Pep bands playing the flute. Her family is going to miss her greatly as she attends the University of Idaho in the fall. She is their IT support, able to figure out any set of directions, and can bake delicious cookies, cakes, and cinnamon rolls. Growing up, whenever we would travel she would be the one who kept the map and would give the directions. We learned the hard way (on more than one occasion) about listening to Bug when she was reading the map, she was always right! Alexandria, you have been our light, our joy, and our Love Bug! We love you sissy! Mom, Dad & Em
Aaron Broncho
Where do we begin? We’ve watched you grow from our perfect little handsome baby boy to a young man. The time has passed us in a blink of an eye, you have made us proud parents who love you beyond words. We pray you make the best choices for yourself in this next chapter of your young life, we’re cheering you on always and forever. Love you so so much my son. Love, Mom, Dad, sisters, nephew and nieces.