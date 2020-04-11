Rylee Sage Eppich
Rylee Sage Eppich has and continues to overcome several health challenges so that she can accomplish her goals and enjoy everyday life. She works calmly through difficult situations and looks for the positive in everything around her. She has great leadership skills and has organized many events such as a blood drive, girls camp activities, and has directed many group projects. She has participated in several fundraisers and given of her service for different clubs, events, and community charities. She is a great friend to all and recognizes when others need help, and she puts her whole heart into helping them. She enjoys seminary and has accomplished many spiritual goals. Rylee is an honors student and has always worked hard to do her best in everything she pursues. She has assisted teachers, the office and the library as a student aid. One of her great enjoyments is being a part of diversity club, where she has gained a great many friends. She has also enjoyed and excelled as a lighting director, stage manager, stagehand, makeup artist, and costumer at the BPAC and Milmor. Rylee will graduate with several college credits and has future aspirations for a career as a medical laboratory scientist.
Rachael Maylee Hatch
Rachael Maylee Hatch has been a bright spot in our lives since the moment she was born. She came into this world full of attitude and sass and has kept us on our toes ever since. Rachael has a tender heart and will fiercely defend the people she loves. She is always up for an adventure and has a contagious laugh. She loves to tease people and make them smile. Rachael wants to be friends with everyone and tries to make sure everyone around her is happy. Rachael has loved her time at BHS. She participated in band, color guard, ballroom dance, and loved to cheer in the student section and support her Broncos. Rachael maintained a high GPA while working a part-time job in order to sustain her Taco Bell habit. If you don’t see her with a Baja Blast Freeze in her hand, she is probably on her way to get one. Rachael has made lifelong friends and had so much fun throughout her high school career. She is an amazing daughter, sister, and friend. We love you so much and are so proud of you!
Drake Collier
Drake has always brought music and happiness to our family through his hard work and cheerful personality. He has been the drumline captain for three years and has been involved in all aspects of music at BHS. We have enjoyed watching him drum for the past six years and have especially loved his WGI performances. Drake has always loved school and is the Co-President of the National Honor Society. You can usually find him outside of school working at Blackfoot Movie Mill. Drake will spend two semesters at BYU-Idaho with a Mechanical Engineering major before serving a mission. Congratulations to you Drake on your Class of 2020 Graduation. We are so proud of you and love you to infinity and beyond!
Nayeli Trejo
Nayeli Trejo is a loving, caring and beautiful person! If you know Nayeli, you know she always has a smile on her face. I’m so proud of the young lady she has become, she always puts her mind and soul into anything she does and that is why I know she’ll do amazing things in life! She’s definitely made us proud seeing how hard she’s worked throughout high school and working towards her college career. We love you and couldn’t be more proud of you!
Sierra Key
Sierra, You Have been a great kid. We are so proud of the work you have put into your school years. You have come far. Right now may feel like a time of wanting to give up but you haven’t, you have stuck it through. Just like we knew you would. Sierra, you have a big heart and a great personality. Knowing you are getting through this season with a smile on your face says a lot about the young adult you have become. We look forward for the next stages of your life. No matter your career path we are genuinely blessed to be your parents. Congratulations to you and the senior class of 2020.
Lainee Nelson
Lainee Nelson was born sassy and remains sassy to this day. She is very strong willed and she dosen’t give up when she knows what she wants. She is always there for anyone who needs to talk or laugh. She has been involved in FFA all 4 years at Blackfoot High. We are so excited to watch her transition into the next chapter of her life. We are so proud of her and wish her the best in life. Love you lots.
Hallie Rita Mickelsen
Hallie Rita Mickelsen is such a kind hearted, hardworking girl! She always has a smile on her face and is up for anything! All four years of being a Bronco she has been an active member of FFA. The last two years she has held an officer position. Hallie will be attending ISU this fall and will be double majoring in business management and finances! Her plans are to become an agricultural lender. Hallie we are so proud of you, and all of your accomplishments! We love you!!! Congratulations to you and the rest of the 2020 graduates!
Kyle Goodwin
Kyle Goodwin is my first born son, he is a fearless kid with the kindest heart. From the time he was little he was always adventurous, he would try anything and still does. When he was old enough to walk he would go with his dad to work on the farm, and it’s there where he fell in love with farming. He is the hardest working young man and I’m proud to call him my son. He is a good friend too, always there for anyone in need. Your dad and I are so proud of you and cannot wait to see what the future holds for you. We love you!
Adriana Maldonado
Adriana is a responsible, young lady, in and out of the classroom. She is very sweet and caring and has many aspirations for life after graduation. She plans to become a certified cosmetologist, and eventually attending college to become a teacher or a CNA. In the meantime, she is working toward getting certified as a medical interpreter. Adriana and her classmates are enduring a fragmented senior year (due to COVID-19) however, they are living through their first, real-world experience. Here and now, Adriana is working on her school assignments and turning them in. She also spends time watching movies and playing video games. My hopes and wishes for Adriana are that she keeps an open mind throughout life, lives in a good way, remains positive, and always works to achieve her goals. Love you much girlie! Xo Valerie Bagley
Kenadee Grace Coles
Kenadee Grace Coles is one of the kindest, hardest-working, most genuine and funniest people we know! She lights up a room with her quick wit and smile! Kenadee has lived in Blackfoot most of her life and is proud to be a Bronco! Throughout her high school years, she has participated in student council, National Honor Society and NHS council, BPA, JV volleyball, and the Fillies dance team. She currently mixes soda mocktails at The Drink Factory. Kenadee’s academic achievements are paying off. Kenadee will be an honors student at Idaho State University this fall studying dental hygiene. We know Kenadee will do great things and be successful at whatever she puts her mind to. We are so proud of who she is becoming!! We love you Kenadee!
Jordyn Parsons
Jordyn has been a force to be reckoned with since she was just a little girl. She is fiercely independent and has always been confident in herself. She has an awesome sense of humor and keeps her family and friends laughing with her wit and sarcasm. When Jordyn tried Debate for the first time it was a requirement for her class. When she called to tell us how she had done she was so excited and we knew that she had found her passion. It has been so fun to watch her work hard, overcome challenges and succeed spectacularly in spite of them time and time again. These last few weeks have been hard, watching one experience after another be lost. She has worked so hard to just have them torn away. The things that she has learned at Blackfoot High School will serve her well, however, and she will bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to watch. Love you so much Jordyn!! Your Family
Kyah Henderson
Our favorite senior is Kyah Henderson! She is fun and spunky and has always brought a light to our family. She has been involved in student council at school, along with softball, volleyball, choir, and she was a wrestling manager this year. We wish her the best as she graduates and goes on to college. We love you Kyah! Congratulations!