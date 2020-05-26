Paxton Porter
When asked how he wanted to be recognized in this tribute, Paxton's response was: "I'm the guy whose jokes are so bad I managed to stay single all this time!" Or maybe remembered as the handsome kid who smiled everywhere he drove as you practically floated that silver '84 Lincoln Town Car down the road? Or, let's be honest, smiling because your car alone could play your dad's amazing mixed cassette tapes from the '80s (you're welcome?)! Whatever your impact on your school and classmates is, we hope you will be remembered as one who treated others the way you want to be treated. Names and achievements will be forgotten in time, but people will always remember the way you made them feel. The world is a great big place with limitless opportunities, so now go and get that good life that is yours! We will always be right behind you, supporting your every worthwhile endeavor in the future just as we have in the past. Abraham Lincoln said, "Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle." So hustle, Pax! Hustle to love and to serve. Hustle to play and achieve. Hustle to learn and become your best self. We are proud of you and super excited for your future! We love you forever, Mom, Dad, Aden, Holly, & Avaya
Nicolas A. Baehr
Nicolas A. Baehr is an amazing young man. Not only is he smart, but most of all has an amazing heart with a kind soul! Nicolas skipped senioritis this year finishing high school in March and embarking on his first semester of college at the College of Eastern Idaho. He has been accepted to the College of Eastern Idaho for their welding program. He will graduate with his Associates degree in science. Nicolas has sure made us proud and we can’t wait to see him successful in his future. The Baehrs
Payton Parks
Payton has been a great son and brother. He has been such a good role model for all his siblings. We will miss his piano playing, his computer skills and problem solving abilities. I am excited for Payton’s future. He plans to go to Baylor for a semester and then on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I know he will find success and happiness everywhere he goes. He is a hard worker, disciplined, responsible, talented, intelligent, kind, young man. We love you so much and will miss you.
Lounah Bisharat
My name is Lounah Bisharat and I'm 18 years old. I like to read, write, and watch TV shows. My favorite classes are drama and choir. I have a twin sister and I can't see without my glasses.
Lacey Kohler
Lacey Kohler is the 4th of 6 children. She was blessed with a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She has participated in orchestra through high school and enjoys all music. She has a great work ethic and for the past two years has worked hard to earn money for college. She has been accepted to college this fall and is excited for this new adventure.
Morgan Breshears
Morgan's love of music has permeated our lives. He can play almost any instrument he picks up. He has a beautiful voice, which comes in handy when he writes and records his own music. He is a talented actor and has developed a love for the stage. The drama and music departments at BHS have helped him develop his innate talents. Morgan has a strong drive to succeed in his music career and we have no doubt that he will.
Morgan Carter
Morgan is the youngest in our family and has three older brothers, two sisters-in-law, two nieces and one nephew. He is a fantastic uncle and is always the favorite! He is very smart and our family has always said he will be the millionaire in the family! He is a hard worker and always takes care of any responsibility he is given. We are extremely proud of him!
Amy Nield
Amy Nield is the daughter of Mike and Michelle Nield. She is the fourth of five children. Amy brings a little extra sunshine wherever she goes. She loves her family and friends deeply and always loves to make things just a little bit more fun! She has run with the cross country and track teams all four years of high school and has loved building so many good memories with the other kids on the team. She has created so many friendships with her runner friends! She loves music and reading, and she has worked very hard to be successful in school. Amy brings so much joy and love to our family!. She is especially close to her three sisters and enjoys spending time with cousins and extended family. Her little cousins, nieces, and nephews look up to her so much! She is very outgoing, and is friends with anyone she meets. She is so positive, and works hard to accomplish her goals. We love you so much Amy and we are so proud of all of your hard work and all that you have accomplished!
Allison Elizondo
Allie Elizondo is the second oldest daughter of Jairo and Shelley Elizondo. She is an amazing sister to her siblings Katelyn, Ryan, and Maddie and holds a special place in the hearts of all her extended family. It is important to her to make sure to support her siblings and cousins at all their activities and rarely misses a game. She is creative, kind, smart, generous, hilarious, strong, magnetic, dynamic, and beautiful with every fiber of her being. Allie is sunshine and captures the hearts of everyone she meets. She loves reading (especially Harry Potter), people, music, boating, shopping, pop shops, and serving. Allie loves being a Shelley Russet with everything in her. She is a great leader and has been a member of student council since 7th grade and currently serves as senior class president. She is member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, president of the Mayors Youth Society, and was a JV cheer captain. She is never afraid to stand up for what she believes in and works hard to serve with all her heart. Allie is a dental assistant at Stone Ridge Dental and plans to continue her education at BYU-I and ISU to become a dental hygienist. We wish her the best of luck and want her to know that she has made her family and community proud!
Emma Kohler
Emma is such an amazing sister, daughter, friend and aunt to her nephew who she is obsessed with. She brings so much happiness and humor to the home! She is always down to try something new and loves spending time with her family and friends. You will never catch her talking badly of those around her. She's always had an optimistic heart! She is determined to achieve and always dedicated to her goals. Some of her interests include photography, soccer, ballet, and computer science. She is always willing and happy to help with whatever you may need. She has the biggest heart and shares it with everyone. Emma strives to make everyone feel comfortable and happy! She will make a happy place of wherever she lands in life!