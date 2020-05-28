Zacoty Jones
Zacoty Jones is best summed up by a famous quote from Jack Handey ... “It takes a big man to cry, but it takes a bigger man to laugh at that man.” As we’ve watched Zacoty tackle the joys and challenges life throws at him we are always impressed by his ability to find something to laugh about. He truly enjoys life and is a joy in our lives. Zacoty, never forget your family loves you and believes in you. We know you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. We are forever grateful to the staff at BHS for believing in you and looking for the best in you. Be that same kind of positive person to others and always find joy in the journey! Love, your #1 fans and family.