Ashlee Cleaveland
Ashlee is a beautiful girl with a very kind soul. She is an absolute pleasure to have in class. She works hard, is always willing to help her classmates, and is extremely creative. She brightens the room every time she walks in. I wish her all the best in the future.
Macie Kent
Macie Annie, You are a born leader. You know what you want and you know how to work hard to get there. You never let anyone tell you that you can't. We love you so freaking much. Keep reaching for the stars. Love, Mom, Dad, James, Sara, and Ella
Paxton O'Neal
Paxton has been full of energy and fun since he was born. He has a natural ability to connect with people and bring a smile to their face. I’m very proud of who he is and I know he will go far in his chosen path of helping others.
Natalie Gonzalez
At a young age, we knew Kiki would be one to stick it to the man. Her extrovert personality challenged her to activities and clubs like varsity debate, varsity basketball, Indian club, salmon fishing, dirt biking, horse riding, painting, ceramics, sewing, and many more. Through much success and triumph, Natalie will be the first in her family to break generational poverty and graduate high school. She plans to attend college, finish traveling to all 50 states, and eventually make her way to Europe with her grandma! There are no words to explain how extremely proud of you we are. Keep it up! More trophies in the hall of fame to come! *wink wink* We love you to Taquito! Reach the stars! - Mom, Shawn, Grandma, Dixiee, Joey, and Amiya
Jonathan Spencer
We wish to recognize and congratulate Jonathan for his dedication to academics and music, and more importantly, his striving for integrity in all that he does. Jonathan has participated in band all four years at BHS and has been the principle oboe player in the Idaho Falls youth symphony since the seventh grade. We are proud of his desire to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then pursue higher education in the field of engineering. Good luck Jonathan in all that you do! Ken and Marnie Spencer
Preston Orr
Preston Orr was my firstborn son. Becoming a father at only 19 years old, and still being a kid myself, he was brought into this world at a disadvantage. But in the 18 years Preston has been alive, he has taught me so much. Preston is one of the kindest young men you'll ever meet. He's always so quick to help anyone with anything they need. He is extremely hard working. He's held a job ever since he was legally able to. In the summer he has a job doing asphalt which as anyone knows is hard work with long hours and mediocre pay. Last summer there were days where he would wake up at 3 a.m. to get ready and go to work and not return until that evening, and he'd walk through the door with a smile on his face ready to do it again the next day. His strength and persistence has always amazed me. From having to witness me being diagnosed with cancer and going through chemotherapy, to his parents getting divorced when he was only 7, he's seen and experienced much more than a kid should, yet he still has a positive, upbeat attitude ready to take on anything that comes his way. I, as well as the rest of the family, am so extremely proud of Preston, this paragraph doesn't even come close to expressing that. I just want Preston to know that we all love him and appreciate him, and know that whatever he chooses to do, he will succeed and accomplish it. I can't wait to see what the next chapter of his life has in store for him. I love you, son. Love, Dad (and the family).
Ashley Howe
Eighteen years ago our amazing Ashley was born. She is our youngest child. She is and has always been a strong willed and stubborn child. She has the biggest heart though. She has a super soft spot for all kinds of animals especially her dog Shasta. She loves the outdoors including hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, and snowmobiling. She can be shy at first but once she warms up she is a ton of fun to hang out with. We are so proud of all of her hard work in school, work, and as a JV captain of soccer team. We can't wait to see what great things will come in the future for our beautiful baby girl!
Christopher Botello
You now finish a stage in your life and begin a more difficult one. Even though it may be difficult I know you can accomplish whatever you propose yourself with. I am proud of all your hard work. Love, mom
Nicholas McKay
Nicholas loves anything outdoors including snowboarding, hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all riding his dirt bike. He also enjoys learning about and working on anything with wheels and a motor. He is a 4-year member of the Blackfoot Broncos marching band, a member of the concert and symphonic bands and has been active in the comic book club. He has enjoyed his time at Blackfoot High School and is also looking forward to graduation, in whatever form it takes place. Congratulations Nicholas! We love you and are very proud of you, we’re glad we lost the receipt.
Joshua Meyer
Joshua is an amazing young man. He has a way to brighten anyone's day with his infectious smile and bright baby blues! Josh has been the peacemaker in our family and with his friends. As hard as it may seem, Josh started out very quiet and shy. That is until he found out how to use his baby blues and smile to charm his way out of most anything! One of Josh's favorite classes was philosophy! Looking forward to his next adventure, Josh has chosen to serve his country with the Army! He has been interested with the medic side as well as an electrical engineer. Whatever path he chooses, we know he will succeed with honors. We love you Josh and are very proud of the young man you have become! Stay strong and remember … " It's NOT Complicated!!" Love always, Mom and Alan
Morgan Carson
Morgan Carson has always been a go-getter. She has determination in what she does and always strives to succeed. When life throws curveballs at her she finds new ways to achieve her goals. We wish her all the success she can accomplish and hope that she is happy in her endeavors. We love you Morgan.
Josh VanOrden
Josh VanOrden is the 4th boy in a family of 5 boys. He is extremely smart and responsible. He has always been a hard worker in his school work and in a job at Walmart. He is looking forward to attending BYU-Idaho, possibly majority in Engineering, and serving a mission for the LDS Church. When Josh is around there are a lot of good laughs because of his sense of humor. He will light up the day of many people wherever he goes.