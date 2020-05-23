Jaxson Austin
Jaxson is the fifth of six kids, so he didn't get away with too much. He’s loved wrestling and rugby though his senior season was cut short when he had finally made it to scrum half. Jaxson has an accumulated 3.9 GPA and is heading to ISU in the fall. He's an extremely hard worker in school and at his job. He makes us proud and we look forward to the awesome young man he is and will become. Love, your Fam!
Jacob Paul Cummings
Jacob has brought an attitude of positivity and charm to his family. Jacob enjoyed debate and started negotiating since a very young age when he almost had his uncle, Mayor Cummings, convinced to trade his truck for one of Jacob’s newborn puppies. Jacob has expressed a love for cars since writing his biography while attending Ridge Crest Elementary at which time, he stated that he “wants to be a race car driver.” However, he has since grown to 6’4", which might not be as practical as he first thought, rather, he is working to finish restorations on his Nissan 300ZX. Jacob has enjoyed Blackfoot High and participating with the ballroom dance team 3 for years. Jacob has a love for this country and a strong love and testimony for his savior.
Jared Harrison
You may have seen Jared Harrison shake his blanket at Distinguished Dudes 2019, or give and receive a few good blows in the boxing ring a couple of years ago. More likely, you’ve seen and heard him regularly cheering on Bronco athletes. If you sat near him in a class you probably received a compliment from him that made your day. You probably didn’t see him fishing, tying flies, hanging from rafters of homes he helped build, exploring caves, shooting guns or other adventures that didn’t catch the spotlight. Jared’s fun-loving, adventurous, hard working personality has helped him prepare to use his full-ride Presidential Academic Scholarship to ISU to pursue a career in law enforcement. He plans on taking a break from school next year to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All the experiences of the past 18 years have made Jared the AMAZING person that he is and ready for the adventures to come!
Jarael Liston Williams
Jarael is the fourth child out of six siblings. He has been a busy body from the beginning and while growing up with older brothers was always learning how to do things early in order to keep up with them. Jarael loves to hunt, fish and go camping. He has a kind heart for people in need, especially when his little brother is having the worst day ever, giving time to hear what’s going on and giving advice or a needed hug. Jarael, you have been such a blessing to us and we are very proud of you. We wish you the very best in your future endeavors. You’ll make a fine law enforcement officer. We love you very much!!! Congratulations 2020 graduate!
Jean Blackman Harlow
Jean Marie Blackman Harlow entered this world quite literally with a bang. Upon entering the hospital, it was a beautiful summer day out, but when she was born it was hailing, wind blowing with torrents of rain and then the power went out and they had to use emergency generators. So it's no surprise that Jean has continued to make big entrances ever since. Jean is an A student, graduating with honors, and thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from the Gifted and Talented program (huge thanks to Debbie Cochran and Vicki Chase and to Mrs. (Mann) Lloyd who recognized her gifts at the beginning of first grade). She won consistently at Invention Conventions, National History Day competitions, and she won Student of the year Junior High eighth grade. Jean has excelled at Wendy's Diva Dance Team and wins at nationals for her solos duets, and trios. Performer? Yes, since a very young age, Jean has had lead roles in St. Bernard's Catholic plays, Missoula Children's Theatre, the Nuart Theatre, the Little Theatre in American Falls, school drama competitions, most beloved Michael Pope's pantomimes, extravaganza concerts and Bingham's Got Talent. Jean has traveled to Washington, D.C., twice, representing herself and all of Idaho in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (a big thank you to Mrs. Buck) and as first place Idaho representative of National History Day competition. She loves to explore and find new adventures. She has extensively traveled through 19 U.S. states, participated in the California trip (Eileen Heustis and Alan Southern are absolute saints!) and has made several public appearances on behalf of local groups, charities, and the honor society. She is a Girl Scout and has volunteered consistently for community projects. A very hard-working person, she has held part-time jobs at various establishments including Mary's flower shop, Tweedy's Music shop, and currently at Bower's Detailing. Greatly appreciated was her work/help for so many years caring for her grandfather at home. She sings, dances, plays the guitar, and loves to read and learn. My daughter is a star that shines bright in my life and I am very proud of her and blessed by her presence.
Jasmin Sanchez
After graduation Jasmin is planning on returning to Mexico to continue her studies.
Jasmin Martinez
Jasmin is beautiful, smart, and has a very big heart. She has always been a good student and very responsible. That's why we are so proud of you, and that's why we love you so much. Your family.
Joshua Davenport
Josh is the sixth child of eight. He has always been an active child and kept us on our toes. He has loved sports and has spent hours shooting hoops. He wants to become a sports trainer and help athletes reach their highest potential. Josh is a fun young man and is constantly giving others a bad time. We are excited for his next adventures. We love you, your family.
Jenna Hansen
Jenna displayed her spirt and determination early in life, starting with her first bath the day she was born and again when she was 2 and had to get some dental work done, she screamed nonstop and then held her breath until her lips turned blue both times. That spirit has not changed in the last 18 years. She is an independent, strong-willed person with a great work ethic. She has never backed down from a challenge and often times seeks out a good challenge. She is a good and loyal friend who likes to stand up for others she feels are being treated unfairly. Jenna has blessed us with many wonderful memories and I can’t wait to see what great memories the next chapter of her life will bring. I know that whatever she sets her mind to will be accomplished as she will find a way to make it happen. We are extremely proud of her and love her very much. Love, Mom and Dad.
Jonathan Wood
Jonathan Wood, also known by his friends and his four brothers as “Big John,” is a 2020 senior at Blackfoot High School. He is graduating with the honors of Top Scholar due to his 3.97 GPA. Jonathan was a tubist for the Concert Band during his freshman year. He participated in Business Professionals of America (BPA) his first three years of high school. Jonathan placed at regional, state, and was invited to nationals for BPA. Throughout high school, Jonathan has been an active member of Future Farmers of America (FFA). During his sophomore year, he began welding classes at BHS and was awarded 2nd place at the 2019 EISF. Jonathan earned his Eagle rank for Boy Scouts of America (BSA) in 2016 and was the Lodge Vice Chief of Order of the Arrow (Honor Society for BSA) in 2018. He has worked a variety of after-school jobs since his freshman year. Jonathan has owned many cars and trucks during high school, but his pride and joy is his motorcycle. Congratulations to Jonathan Wood for his accomplishments and his achievements!