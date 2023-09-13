Last week marked the beginning of “Idaho Preferred Month,” a month-long initiative to promote food and agricultural products made in Idaho.

Each year, the governor declares the month of September Idaho Preferred Month because it is the peak harvest season. This month, farmers, stores and Idaho Preferred, a state program, partnered to promote local products that rank the Gem State seventh in the U.S. for agricultural goods and food product exports per capita.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.