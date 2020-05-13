Keaton Webster
The saying “it takes a village to raise a child” is very much how Keaton was raised as he is the youngest and oldest child to his extended family. He was born on May 3, 2002, in Idaho Falls. He loves everything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also loves gaming and anything with computers. When Keaton was little, he would always use vocabulary words that no one believed he knew the meaning. However, when asked, he not only would tell you what it meant, he would then use it correctly in a sentence. He is still very much this way today. While litigation is where we felt he would find great success, he has decided to become a radiological control technician. This profession will help him explore the nuclear industry and determine what kind of engineer he would like to be -- nuclear engineer or an IT engineer. Everyone is very proud of the man he has become and can’t wait to see his many life accomplishments. Love, his entire family!
Jonah Phillips
It’s hard to believe that we are here already. Jonah was born in Tacoma, Wash., to Paul and Katie Phillips. He is the youngest of three children. Jonah loves to spend time with his friends and family, especially his 5 nieces and nephews. He is an incredible uncle, and such an amazing example to them in all that he does. Jonah loves football, camping, and is extremely talented in art. Jonah is a dedicated advocate of mental health and suicide prevention. He loves serving others and is always there for anyone in need. Jonah plans to attend ISU in the fall to pursue his dream of becoming a counselor! We are so excited for you and this new and exciting chapter in your life. We know that mom is rooting for you and cheering you on and that she couldn’t be more proud of the young man you have become. We love you, Tubby.
Emily Trosper
Emily was born April 6, 2002, to Greg and Kristen Trosper. She is the second oldest of five children in her family. She has a great love for life and the people who surround her. She is very kind and caring, super social, dependable, always up for a party or to hang out with family or friends. If you know Emily, you know she is a genuine friend! She plays the piano and the violin and loves to sing. She had been part of National Honor Society, Natural Helpers, and is the Senior Class VP Representative in the STUCCO. She is always reaching high for her goals. She loves to hike, bike, go camping, snowboarding, campfires and sing campfire songs! Emily is attending BYU-I in the fall and wants to study to become a neonatal nurse. Emily, you are absolutely beautiful inside and out. You shine bright upon this world and the people in it. We love you and are so proud of you Em! Hold tight white knuckle girl, you are bound to do great things! Love, Mom and Dad.
Kaden Waite
Kaden is the first born of Aaron and Amy Waite. Born a few days before Christmas, he is the best present we've ever gotten. He has brought so much joy into our family. He may be shy and reserved around groups of people, but when he's comfortable, he's loud and funny. He has a witty sense of humor that keeps us on our toes. Kaden is a sweet, compassionate young man who is very caring of others. When he was little he would try to play the guitar and sing mommy songs if she was sad. He is an amazing person and tries to be a good example to his sisters and cousins. Kaden hopes to work and save money after school to pay to serve a mission for his church. We know he will do great things in life. We love you Kaden! Love, Mom, Dad, and sisters.
Jason "Mac" Hess
Jason M. Hess or Mac has loved his time with his friends at Shelley High School. Thank you to everyone who has helped him learn and grow. Mac loves to draw and enjoys sharing his original art. In the future, Mac would like to start his own screenprinting company. Look out for macbotco.com! His proud parents are Jason and Karla Hess.
Kaitlyn Shively
Kaitlyn Marie Shively is the daughter of Thayne and Rachelle Shively. Kaitlyn is the oldest of four and the only girl. She has a warm smile, a sense of comedic brilliance, and is extremely sociable. She is so fun to be around! Making friends is not a challenge for her. Being the oldest and only girl allows her “special” privileges such as: getting to take 45-minute showers, belting out her favorite music at the top of her lungs, and getting away with eating her dad's favorite ice cream. Kaitlyn’s passion for hair, makeup, and painting nails started in the first grade, when she and her friends would practice their skills on each other. Her skills have improved immensely since then and she’s done hair and makeup for many weddings and dances. After she graduates she plans on attending the Austin Kade Academy this fall. Your family loves you Kaitlyn and we can’t wait to see what your future holds for you! Mom, Dad, Jaden, Carter, and Porter.
Kassidy Arzola
Our 2020 graduate is Kassidy Arzola. Kassidy is the youngest in our family. She came to us as a little bit of a surprise, as her brothers were 10 and 12 years old when she arrived. Needless to say, she had us all wrapped around her little finger from the start. She looks up to her brothers and sisters-in-law and she loves being an aunt to her nephews, Carter, Daxton, and Dallas, and her niece, Kynlee. She’s always been very happy, very independent, and full of energy. Kass makes friends easily and tries to look out for those who need a friend. She’s never been afraid to stand up for anyone she feels is being treated unfairly. She has always loved sports and has played many different ones. Her favorite sport is basketball, followed by volleyball. She was fortunate enough to play both throughout high school. We’re really going to miss watching her play. Kassidy has always been honest and trustworthy. She also has a great sense of humor and is a lot of fun to be around. We always look forward to hearing her stories about her day. We are so thankful for the support she has received from family, her many friends, parents of friends, teachers, and coaches. They have truly played a big part in Kass becoming the amazing young woman that she is today. Her plans are to go to Dixie State this fall. We are really gonna miss the fun spirit she brings to our home, but we can’t wait to see where life takes her! Love you lots Kass!
Kaeley Williams
Kaeley Williams is our favorite eldest daughter and graduating senior. She has embraced our move here since December 2016 to be an active member of Shelley High School. There are those who worthily pursue ”greatness,” but it has always been more important to Kaeley to pursue “goodness.” It has been her honor to serve as the current president of National Honor Society, actively participate in Natural Helpers, SHIFT safe driving campaign, seminary, Acadeca, and Key Club. Her accomplishments include all- state pole vault honors in track and field (2018 and 2019), member of the 3A state championship track and field girls' team (2018), and tumbler for the 2017-2018 cheerleading team. Kaeley enjoys working with children, and they gravitate towards her like Padwans as well. She currently teaches tumbling at Elite Studios, and plans to capitalize during this time on her skills of flipping, social isolating, and no dating to become a Jedi through “zoom instruction” to better enhance her abilities to remember and overcome an ever-increasing number of Canvas usernames and passwords that expire every time she has to login, and resist the “dark side” of little brothers trapped at home. We know Kaeley will be a “ force” for good at BYU-Idaho in the fall. Spread those angel wings. Love, Mom and Dad.
Kaysia Buttars
Kaysia Mayrie Buttars is a sweet and talented girl with a smile that goes on forever. She has had many a rough spot in this lifetime of hers, but has managed to always come out on the bright side. She has a love for music, singing in show choir and taking dance classes. Kaysia has also enjoyed the many years in Ski Club! Kaysia was the second born child having one older brother. The two of them started attending Shelley schools in 2012 after coming to live with their grandparents. Kaysia is a loving soul who only wants love in return. She has done well in school, working on her CNA degree, and has nursing plans in her future! We are so proud of the wonderful young lady she has become! We all love you much Kaysia!!
Kaycee Waite
Kaycee is our 2020 graduate. She bleeds black and red with Shelley pride. Kaycee has an older brother along with his wife and an older sister. They are the best of friends and love to be around each other. There is never a dull moment when those four are together. It’s always loud music, singing, and dancing. Or out on the trails with their dirt bikes. Always trying to outdo each other. But it is usually Kaycee at the center and being the loudest and making everyone laugh. Trying to do Tik Tocs that she has looked up. She is full of energy and maybe a little sassy. She has a very contagious laugh and smile that light up a room. Kaycee has worked hard these last few years pushing herself outside her comfort zone to achieve her goals, totally surprising us and trying out for cheer. She had a blast cheering Shelley on and making new friends along the way. Volleyball this year was the shining moment of Kaycee’s high school years, making it to state when nobody thought they could. She grew so much during that time and loved the friendships and memories that the team made. We are dreading Kaycee moving on, but we are so excited to see what she can do and mountains that she will climb. We are so proud of you and what you are, we love you so much sweet girl! Good luck Kaycee and the rest of the amazing senior class!
Kamryn Olmos
Kamryn Olmos is the daughter of Frank Olmos and Brooke Payan. Kamryn is the oldest of four children. She is adored by all who know her. She’s beautiful inside and out. Kamryn is the shy type, but once she’s out of her shell, she’s extremely funny! Kamryn is not only about to graduate high school, but also getting ready to be a certified CNA. She works hard at everything she sets her mind to. Kamryn will be attending College of Eastern Idaho this fall and will be majoring in nursing.
Kaysha Sadovich
Kaysha Sadovich is such an awesome lady! She puts her whole self into whatever she sets her mind to. The main thing is soccer. She works super hard even when no one is watching. She does what she knows needs to be done even when it’s hard. Kaysha plans to play soccer at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore., after graduation.