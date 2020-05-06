Aubree Dickinson
This girl is the most favorite redhead in our house, by far! Aubree is the kindest person, unless you try to eat some of her candy. She is the most helpful kid I have, as long as you wait until after 11 p.m. (that's the time of day she really becomes productive). She really loves being with people, except for the ones she's been quarantined with for the last month. Besides being able to lick her elbow, one of her greatest strengths is her ability to show empathy towards others. This quality of hers, empathy, has been extremely highlighted during this tough time. Even though it's been hard, as a senior, to miss out on the last few months of high school, she reminds us to show empathy towards those that are sick, those that are scared, those that are losing their jobs. Her bright light started shining the moment she was born and will only get brighter as she heads to college at Utah State this fall. She'd rather be a ski bum but decided to try college anyways.
Amber Pyrah
Amber is the youngest daughter of David and Heidi Pyrah. I feel that Amber's greatest strengths come from her heart. Manifested by her kind and soft spoken nature, her desire to see her friends happy, and the love she has always felt towards others both young and old. Her favorite and best subjects have been her Science classes and those that involve serving others. She always enjoys school and strives to do her best even when her classes are tough. Amber is excited to be joining her sister and one of her brothers at BYU-I this Fall. She's not sure of her major yet, but has shown interest in the medical field. Amber's natural tendency to be responsible and hard working has made our job as her parents quite easy. We love you so much Amber! We know you are destined to do amazing things in your life!!
Baylee Bjorn
Baylee is excited to move onto her next chapter in life. She is very driven and exceptionally busy all the time. She is wanting to major in exercise physiology and then apply to PT school. Right now she is busy getting ready to try out for the cheer team at Boise State and Idaho State. We are devastated by the losses our senior feels as well as the losses for the entire class of 2020. Whatever comes of this craziness, we know that Bay will be successful and confident in her journeys. We are so very proud of you Baylee Nicole. You will do amazing things and we can't wait to see what your future holds. We love you so very much ... Mom and Dad
Ashlee Brewerton
Our senior and 2020 graduate is Ashlee Brewerton. She is the oldest in our family and has two younger brothers. Ashlee has a witty and sarcastic personality. She is very competitive and is always striving to do her best. Ashlee loves to be involved and at a very young age, she started dance classes. We also had her involved in gymnastics and piano to keep her busy. We involved her in those activities because they seemed appropriate and fitting for little girls. But Ashlee had a mind of her own. While in the third grade, Ashlee approached us about playing basketball. After a little persistence on her part, she finally started playing in the 4th grade. She also started playing volleyball at about the same time. At one point, she needed to make the choice of what she wanted to do because she was in so many extra activities. She gave up gymnastics and eventually gave up piano. She stayed with dance for 12 years and found a love for sports. She has loved being on her high school teams and has loved all of her teammates and memories that come from sports. Sports has taught Ashlee life lessons that we as parents weren’t able to teach. As she goes through life, Ashlee will more than likely make decisions based on the life lessons she learned through sports. Through playing sports, we also saw her confidence rise. In this her senior year, she decided to be a cheerleader (using some of her dance and gymnastics experience). It was awesome to see her perform in so many ways and we will sorely miss watching her compete. Through all of her activities, she has studied diligently and done very scholastically. Right now, she hopes to be a Physician’s Assistant and is going to Dixie State University in the fall. We love her very much and look forward to all she will do.
Alexia Tolman
Our senior is Alexia Tolman. She is the second child out of six and our oldest daughter. As a young child Alexia was very active, she played baseball, basketball and soccer until she found her passion in dance. Alexia started dancing at the age of six. Over the last 12 years she has danced jazz, ballet, hip hop, modern, pointe, and ballroom with Dance Tech Academy and Extreme Ballroom. In the last couple of years she was even able to help teach dance classes at her studio, with dancers from the ages of 3 to 18. For the last two years Alexia was a member of the Youth Performing Company, part of the Dance Collaborative – a nonprofit dance company in Idaho Falls. She has had the opportunity three times to dance with the Moscow Ballet in the Russian Nutcracker and even got to dance with her ballroom team in the pre-show at a Utah Jazz basketball game. Alexia has struggled with Dyslexia all through school, it was not discovered until 4th grade. Because of that she has to work even harder at school and dance to succeed. After high school she has already been accepted to ISU in their Cosmetology program. We have high hopes for Alexia’s future. She is an amazing young woman, she is silly, goofy, loving and loves the outdoors. She loves to go camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, riding 4 wheelers… pretty much anything to get outside and have fun. We love you and can’t wait to see what you do next in life because we know it will be amazing! – Love, mom and dad.
Aliece Andersen
Anyone that knows Aliece JoAnn Andersen, knows that she is one-of-a-kind. At a young age, she informed her parents that her real name was Ballerina Fairy Princess Rose, and even insisted that name be written on her pencil box for school! She has been compared to Junie B. Jones, Anne of Green Gables and Jo in Little Women. Whatever name she goes by, this girl lights up a room. Her smile is contagious, her wit is surprising, and her laugh is infectious. Aliece loves running in the rain, singing in the car and dancing in the kitchen. She also enjoys being on stage, dreaming of dolphins and all things “How to Train Your Dragon.” More than anything, this girl loves people. Her greatest concern has always been the comfort and well-being of others. After high school she will spend the summer earning her CNA before attending BYU-I in the fall. Eventually she hopes to put all of her interests together and become a dolphin trainer. Her parents, John & Amber, hope that when they grow old, she will be the one to bring them their medicine, massage their weary brows and change their diapers. One can be certain that wherever this girl goes, there is sure to be joy. We adore you, Aliece! XxOo
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez, AKA Noodle Head, is a hard working, caring, and positive person. Adrian wants to achieve his goal of being a diesel mechanic. You are loved don’t forget that and always keep a your positive mindset. I believe you can do great things!!! -Dominik Duran
Alexis Martin
Alexis (Lexee) is the 3rd of 4 girls born in Pocatello, Idaho and is the pride and joy of her parents, Guy and Cindy Martin. Lexee is a hard worker, quick witted and a true friend! She has many hidden talents ranging from singing, shooting a gun and bow, out fishing her family and friends, and cooking. She loves dogs, music and to laugh! She loved living in Oklahoma (where we moved from just before her freshman year) and she plans to move back after graduation. We know that whatever Lexee does, she will give it her all and be very successful in life! We love you Lex!
Adrian "AJ" Carrillo
AJ we are very happy for you and at the same time a bit sad as you now open your own wings to the world. Never stop believing and achieving your dreams. love mom and dad.
Alexis Hess
Alexis Jean Hess was born on July 13th 2001 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She spent her younger years in Minnesota and North Dakota until she moved with her family to Shelley, Idaho in 2006. She has always LOVED animals, especially her cat named Tyler Robert Hess. She has a deep love for music, going to concerts, cars, trucks, puzzles, camping, spending time with friends and her siblings but also enjoys alone time and her own space. She is a very tough, independent and strong willed young woman and will stand up strongly for what she believes in. Some of our favorite things about Alex are her sense of humor, her AMAZING LAUGH, the way she steps up to help anyone in need without being asked, her loyalty to those she loves and her forgiving nature. Alex has always been a daddy's girl and her dad loves having her around to talk with about cars, trucks and music. Alexis plans to continue working hard in preparation to follow her heart as she decides what her future holds. No matter what she does we love her so much and we are so proud of what a mature, strong person she is. We love you bean! Mom and Dad
Alexis "Lexi" Garcia
This is our sweet girl Lexi! Lexi has always had a fun, bubbly personality. It’s is rare to see her without a smile on her face. Lexi always makes things fun. She is always coming up with cooking competitions or games to play together. Lexi has always been able to do anything that she puts her mind to. She is never intimidated by anything. She is one of the most creative people I know! She has always had a entrepreneurial spirit ever since she was tiny. She has had lots of little businesses that she has started in our home. Lexi loves to bake and cook and is a natural at it. She has taken culinary classes all year at Compass Academy. She makes all sorts of things from macaroons to the world BEST cinnamon rolls! Lexi is also our family’s fashion consultant. She was born with an eye for design. I don’t know how, but she has always understood the concepts of design and fashion. Lexi plans on attending BYU-I and combining her loves of business and culinary arts. We love our “Little Lu-Lu”. She is going to do great things and we couldn’t be more proud of her!
Aaliyah Martinez
My daughter Aaliyah is an extraordinary person, and I am proud to call her my daughter. Aaliyah is the youngest of two children and is the kindest, sweetest and most loving person. She is a very happy young woman, and loves her family very much. Aaliyah has a huge heart and never hesitates to help anyone in need. She is truly one of a kind. Aaliyah brings joy to everything she does, and has a true passion for creating beautiful pieces of art. Aaliyah plans to continue her education with full support from her family and friends. We will do anything for you Aaliyah, as we know you'd do the same for us! We love you so much Aaliyah, and wish you the best in your future endeavors.