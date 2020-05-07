Chase Millus
Chase Millus is one of a kind. I’m so proud of the young man he has become. He has overcame so many obstacles in his life. Chase is one of those kids that can adapt to any situation he encounters. He fights every day for his success in whatever he does. Chase’s heart has shown that he cares for others deeply and that he is willing to go the extra mile to help everyone out. After graduation, Chase plans on attending the Air Force Academy. Dad and Jess
Carson Balmforth
My 2020 graduate is Carson Balmforth. Carson is the second son of Mike and Stephanie Balmforth. This boy stole our hearts and everyone’s around him the day he was born and he continues to do so! Carson is an amazing kid, he is kind, he is a friend to everyone and has a laugh that will put a smile on anyone’s face, to know him is to love him! Carson is full of life and lives each and every day to the fullest. We feel extremely blessed to have Carson in our family! Carson has been active in student government all through high school, he loves school, being social, he loves being a Shelley Russet and representing his school! Carson has been working at Mick's for the last 2 years and plans to go to college and serve a mission for his church! We are excited to see what the future has in store for Carson, he has been an amazing example of persevering, showing us all that we can all do hard things and overcome trials that are placed before us, and to live life with a smile and be happy! Carson you are an amazing young man, you bring so much joy to so many. Keep doing that work hard and always reach for the stars, there is so much out there for you to do and accomplish and we are excited to watch you do it! Continue to always remember who you are and what you stand for! We are so proud of you Carson!! Love, Dad, Mom and the Brothers
Cesar Dominguez-Hernandez
Cesar is the youngest of 4 kids. He moved here from Mexico when he was five and has been here ever since! Cesar is a very thoughtful, fun and charismatic person. He is everyone’s friend and knows how to make anyone’s day better. He is easy to talk to and is the funniest person I know! Everyone who meets Cesar instantly loves him. He played football and basketball through high school and was a great asset to both teams. After high school he plans to head to college and become a mechanical engineer. We love you Cesar!!
Chase Bowman
Chase Bowman was born on 1-27-2002 in Idaho Falls. He has lived and attended school in Shelley his entire life. Chase has always been one of the kindest, most genuine people I know. Growing up, he was always one of the tallest kids in his class, and because of his quiet, soft-spoken nature, he was often affectionately referred to as our “gentle giant.” One of his greatest gifts is his ability to be a friend to anyone. He loves anything with an engine, and rides snowmobiles and dirt bikes any chance he gets. He’s an extremely hard worker and has moved pipe, worked in the harvest, and is currently working construction. His plan is to attend CEI this fall.
Caleb Banks
My 2020 senior is Caleb Banks. Caleb is the fourth child of six born to Nathan and Emily Banks. He has worked hard to graduate this year! Caleb plans to work after graduation and attend college. He has two younger siblings who look up to him. He is a hard worker and a great help to his parents.
Brynn Roberts
Brynn Araya Roberts is a 2020 Shelley High School senior. She is the oldest of four to Brittany and Aaron Clayson and oldest of three to Jason and Molly Raymond. Brynn’s middle name is fitting because she is a ray of sunshine in our family. She can cheer anyone up with her contagious smile and just being around her makes you happy. With everything going on this past month, she has remained positive and hopeful. Brynn has always enjoyed music, dance and painting. She has been on the Shelley REDS team for the past 3 years. The drill team has taught her to work hard and to endure. Her siblings adore her and love when she fixes their hair, paints their nails or bakes cookies with them. She currently works at Pick Me Up in Shelley and loves everything about it. Brynn has decided to go into the healthcare field. She is currently taking a CNA course through Compass Academy. This fall she plans to attend CEI in Idaho Falls and would like to become a Registered Nurse. We are so blessed to have Brynn in our family and look forward to the amazing things she will accomplish! We love you Brynn!
Brayden Mueller
Brayden is the middle child to Greg and Sandi Mueller. Brayden loves to ride his motorcycle, go camping, fishing, hanging out with his friends, taking drives with his older brother and staying busy. Brayden is always on the go and has a silly and goofy personality. He always takes time to help his grandparents with any yard work or projects they may have. Brayden's favorite thing in school was FFA, he enjoyed everything about it, especially being able to attend Nationals in Indiana his senior year. Brayden is very kind, soft hearted and hardworking. Brayden is planning on getting his journeyman's license to be an electrician after graduation. We are excited to see where his next adventure takes him. Love, Mom, Dad, Cameron and Lexi.
Brittany Berg
Brittany is the 2nd of four kids, her parents are Nick and Amanda. She has stayed quite busy through her high school years. She’s participated in basketball, volleyball, softball, track, ski club, and FFA . She has worked super hard at school and is a bit of a perfectionist. She is extremely thoughtful and kind and is missing the social aspect of school this spring. She loves the friendships and associations of fellow students, teachers and staff. Brittany plans to go to cosmetology school after high school. With that education she can continue to be social and help people and eventually do so from home. Last time I asked, she still had plans to marry Zac Efron ... so her future seems pretty solid. Love ya Britts!! Dad, Mom, Kim, Ande, Blair
Brooke Kidman
Brooke is the oldest of 4 girls and has always been the light of our lives. "Big Blue Eyes" let us know from the get go that it was going to be her way or the highway. She has a strong determination to do what is right and help others around her at all times. As part of this desire to help others she is going to pursue a career in the medical field as a radiation technologist, starting with generals at BYU-I. We are sad to see her move on from the nest but know she will accomplish much. We wish her the best in all she does!
Blake Leal
Blake is the son of Jake and Gloria Leal. He has two brothers and one sister, who looks up to him. Blake has a big heart. He loves making new friends. You will always have fun with Blake. Blake loves all sports. He has enjoyed playing basketball with his friends in Idaho Falls. He is missing playing baseball for the Russets. Your family was your biggest fans and cheerleaders and will miss watching you on the court and field. Blake had a rough start in high school but has figured things out. We want to thank all the teachers who kept encouraging and believing in Blake. He has overcome many challenges like a true hero. He is excited to graduate and knows he can do anything he puts his mind to. He plans to work until he is called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are so proud of the man Blake has become. We are excited to see what the future has in store for him. Keep up the good work! Love, Dad, Mom, Jarret, Tori, and Ryker
Angela Oliva
Angela is a senior at Shelley high school this year, she is graduating with honors! She is the second youngest in her family of 4 siblings. She is very kind and funny. She has many talents that vary from doing hair to drawing to photography. She is an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and aunt. Angela is hoping to continue her education this fall. We are so proud of her accomplishments not just with school but with her life!! She is always positive and smiling. We love her so much, we are excited to see her accomplish much more!
Alena Betzer
Alena Grace Betzer is the daughter of Rick and Tina Betzer. She is the 18th out of 21 children. Alena’s hobbies include babysitting and Facebook. She is beautiful, funny and caring. Alena’s plans after high school include to stay at home, get a new kidney and enjoy life! A special message for Alena – “Every little thing is going to be alright. Reach for the stars!”