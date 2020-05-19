Wade Davis
Wade Morgan Davis is a 2020 senior at Shelley High School. He is the youngest of the 4 siblings. His favorite thing about Shelley High School is getting to interact with all of his friends and attend classes with them in the A.G. Building. His favorite part about high school was being able to participate in Ski Club and go snowboarding with his friends. His plan after high school is to attend College of Eastern Idaho and get his journeyman's license in HVAC. During the summers and his free time Wade enjoys riding dirt bikes, shooting guns, and hanging out with all of his friends. He loves his two nieces and they have a special spot in his heart. We are excited for your future and can't wait to see the wonderful man you will become! We love you Wade!
Traysen Leavitt
Usually you can hear him before you see him, whistling, laughing, talking or making noise of some sort. Traysen is a confident and social guy who is fortunate to have a great group of friends in the Class of 2020. Having lived in many places throughout the United States from Maine to Alaska, Traysen has learned to make friends easily and thrive under any circumstances. Determination and laser focus have always been a part of his personality and have helped him achieve goals in fitness and rock climbing and academics. Whatever he sets his mind to he will accomplish, with no excuses. He is an excellent listener and trusted confidant to family and friends alike. He is the kind of person that everyone loves to be with, as long as you're willing to wait for him to show up. After graduation, Traysen will be doing summer sales in Seattle before serving a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When he returns, he will attend Utah State University where he will major in business. We love you Traysen and look forward to seeing how you change the world!
Talea Murdoch
Having Talea grow up in our home was like having our very own cute little creative tornado. The last to do the dishes, but the first to try something new, she is intrigued by projects and adventures, loves to travel, paint, exercise, and figure things out by herself. During high school she has also been involved in cross country, track, ski club, key club, and sleeping. She has some of the best friends ever! Her parents especially love the ones who can talk her into staying out later than 10 o'clock! Singing pitch on with a raspy lisp since before she could talk, set the stage for Talea to nurture her vocal talent throughout the years, two of her favorite opportunities being "Sound of Music" with the "big" kids at the high school when she was in seventh grade and Miss Russet last September. Miss Russet was a highlight for Talea as she learned to respect and love all the amazing girls and women who helped and encouraged her through the process. Talea has a strong sense of independence and looks forward to being out in the world away from her parents, coming home only to have late night talks on the bed with Mom, and get hugs and teasing from Dad and siblings. After graduation, she hopes to work in Island Park (COVID-19 allowing) for the summer. In the fall, she will finish her Pharmacy Tech certification at ISU, then head to Logan to earn a degree as a registered dietitian (with a church mission somewhere in between). We love you so much sister! You have shown great character through the trials of the past month! Can't wait to see what your future has in store!
Trey Smith
Trey Smith is a 2020 senior at Shelley High School. He is the third born of four children. His favorite part of high school has been weights with Coach Johnson and playing football. He has always looked up to his older brothers and strived to be as good as them on the field. He amazed us with his drive, perseverance, and dedication to his team. We really enjoyed watching him play on the field, and we will miss that aspect of high school. Trey has really stepped it up academically, and has worked hard to get where he is. After high school he will continue his education at Northwest Lineman College in Meridian. Trey, someday you will be able to look back at the year 2020 and realize that it was just another stepping stone to your success. All the heartache of 2020, missing out on so many high school lasts, but you didn’t let it stop you. You have worked so hard to get to this moment and whether you walk across a stage or not, doesn’t take away from how hard you worked to get here. Your dad and I are so proud of you Trey. We are your biggest supporters and we can’t wait to see what the next phase of your life has in store for you. On a side note, we all know it takes a village to raise our kids, and Trey has 3 aunts that act like his mom probably on a daily basis. They have been your support, the best cheerleaders and the biggest pains in your butt. But, they to want you to know how proud they are of you.
Tyson Nelson
My 2020 high school senior is Tyson Nelson. Tyson is son of Gregg and Christine Nelson. He is the youngest of five children, and he is the favorite uncle to 7 nieces and nephews. He keeps his parents young with his sense of humor and antics. Tyson was so excited to finally be a senior! His favorite part of high school was being with his friends and making new ones. He absolutely loves to make people laugh! This year, he tried to be to every event possible supporting his friends and classmates one last time. Playing basketball has been an important part of his life. He has always had a basketball in his hand, no matter what season it was. We have loved watching Tyson play basketball throughout his high school career and will miss that! We are proud of the person he has become working through the good, and sometimes tough life lessons along the way. No matter what, he kept a positive attitude making us so proud! Tyson’s plans for the future include serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After that he will attend college and find a perfect career just for him. We are proud of you Tyson and know that nothing can keep you down! Love, Mom & Dad
Will Hanosky
William has a lot of amazing qualities, but the one that stands out the most is how he pushes himself to be the best at everything he does. He is competitive and passionate about succeeding in everything he chooses to be a part of. He rarely sits still. He really enjoys playing guitar, lifting weights, going to school activities, hanging out with friends, community service and pretty much every sport. Soccer is definitely his favorite and the one he has excelled at for the past 12 years. His passion also includes the outdoors. He is happiest when he is camping, fishing, and hiking. That love has led him to pursue an education in environmental science/business. He hasn’t decided yet what school he will be attending in the fall, but he has several options to chose from. There are not enough words to express how much love and pride we have for him. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for him! #goodolddays. Love, Dad, Mom, Jo and Andy
Thomas "Luke" Marshall
Luke has always been very intelligent and good at problem solving. He is very interesting to listen to when he talks about his theories and his hobbies. He enjoys playing video games and is very good at them. Luke has always been very social and extremely charming. He loves hanging out with his friends and loves the occasional practical joke. Luke loves doing things he knows will be a great story In the future. If you go into the dictionary and look up the definition of ladies man a picture of Luke would lie there, girls love him and can’t help but be around him. His life is never dull and he makes sure yours isn’t either. When it comes to trouble, Luke can not only talk his way out of it but will have you laughing with him about the whole thing. Making new friends comes very easily to Luke as he’s so easy to laugh and joke with. Luke cares for his family very much and makes sure they are always protected as he is the man of the house. He is very loyal and will defend everyone who he cares about. Luke is very caring and is someone everyone can turn to in a time of need. The motto work smarter not harder is something Luke does constantly, he is extremely efficient and looks for new and improved ways of doing the task at hand. Luke plans on going to BYU-I with his older brother and many of his friends. Luke will be a great addition to their school. Everyone in our family is extremely proud of him, especially me, his twin sister Jessica. He has been with me through thick and thin and has never let anyone hurt me. He is so caring and so extremely smart. He’s the best twin brother a girl can ask for. Thanks for being there every single day of my life and loving me unconditionally. I am so very proud of you and can’t wait to see how far you’ll go in life. Love, Jessica (the better twin).
Trevon Lee
Trevon Lee was born in American Fork, Utah, on June 8, 2002. He is a brother to 4 brothers and 9 sisters. He is very protective of his sisters and picks on his brothers when his parents are not looking. He is an incredible asset to have in the home. He is always willing to help and if he decides he does not want to help he tries to reason his way out of it which becomes fun to watch. He is a leader in his ward and strives to help the youth in attending activities. He is counted on by his bishop to motivate and inspires others around him. He is planning on taking these life lessons he has learned with him on his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is currently enrolled at ISU taking classes while finishing his high school diploma. He is faithful in attending seminary as well. He loved shop class and pottery using his skills to create and gift items to family members. Trevon is an incredible worker with a motor to constantly be active. To say that Trevon is a tall, dark and handsome young man would be an understatement. He is always polite with the ladies and shows them great respect. He has an appetite for science and using the scientific method to prove and disprove myths and theories with his parents on a regular basis. He has an incredible thirst for reasoning and always adds a touch of humor to his conversations. Once he has made up his mind on something there is very little chance of changing his direction or focus. Trevon must be the biggest "Star Wars" fan living in Shelley. His room is absolutely covered with paraphernalia. If you do not think he knows it all just ask him, he’ll tell ya he does. He loves playing games with his siblings every night and loves to win at all costs. What else can be said other than he is an absolute delight to have in our home. He is destined for great things and we are excited to see him achieve them. Trevon, your family loves you!
Zachary Esplin
Our Senior is Zachary Esplin. Zach is the third child out of four in our family. We think he likes his placement in our family as he is able to be big brother to his younger brother and gets plenty of love and advice from his two older sisters. Zach is such a great person on the inside and out. He loves life and always wears a smile on his face, even though life hasn’t always been easy for him. He is a hard worker and has been since he was very small. He will see anything through and works hard at it too. He has many friends and that is because he is a good friend. We are glad he has been surrounded by great friends, teammates and peers that have helped him to do good things. Zach is funny; he is always cracking jokes and has a fun laugh. He has loved being involved in sports since he was very little. He has played a little of everything and always competed hard. His biggest love is baseball and he has played it all his life. He is a fierce competitor and plays so well. It was going to be fun to watch him help his team this year and be a big part of a fun season. We are sad that it got cut short and feel bad for all the seniors that didn’t get their final season. Zach has a mission call to serve in the Honduras San Pedro Sula East Mission this summer and then will go to college at BYU-Idaho. We are proud of him and love him.
Will Hardee
Will (Lil’ Bill, Willard) is the oldest of four children in the Hardee family. Our family moved to Shelley as Will was entering high school. He jumped in with both feet and we are happy he chose to have a positive transition and make the most of his high school experience. Will was recently accepted to his first choice college - BYU. After recently starting his mission papers, he is now contemplating attending BYU for a short time based on the virus impact. Will is the “go to” at home in addressing any handyman or technology needs for the family. We appreciate his skills and willingness to help. His sense of humor, work ethic and independent nature will continue to serve him well. He enjoyed playing soccer, football, and is missing the golf season currently. We want to publicly express gratitude for all those who have contributed to Will’s journey thus far and we look forward to celebrating his graduation and watching his bright future unfold. We Love you Will!!
Jonathan Frew
Jonathan Frew is the son of Stephanie and David Frew. Jonathan is the second of five children and the oldest boy which means he is called on to help lead the family. He has many hobbies. First and foremost, Jonathan enjoys running. He is incredibly dedicated to this interest which has resulted in several opportunities, including running in college on scholarship. Jonathan has always been a naturalist, turning over rocks to look for bugs, or other critters. He enjoys learning about plants, animals, and loves to experience nature's wildlife firsthand. Sports psychology is a definite interest and Jonathan loves to spend time learning from Coach J and with his teammates visualizing success and using other sports psych techniques to improve his mental state and performance. Jonathan is good-natured, friendly, and kind. He is a good listener and has a positive attitude. He is methodical in all he does and wants to do his very best. He has a high emotional IQ, meaning he perceives others’ needs, engages in listening, and provides insightful advice. He finds humor in everyday life and especially seems to enjoy many inside jokes with his siblings. Jonathan likes to have fun and is very social. He is happiest when running with his friends. Jonathan will be attending his first year of college at College of Southern Idaho, running for their cross country and track teams. After his first year of college he plans on completing a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jonathan, you are a joy and a blessing in our home as well as in the lives of your cousins, friends, and associates. Your enthusiasm for life inspires many! Your unique gifts, which you have shared, will continue to enrich those around you. Take courage and continue to share these gifts freely. We believe in you and know you will reach your goals however lofty. Stay strong, stay true, stay you! Congratulations on reaching such an incredible milestone. Soak it in - you deserve it!
Ethan Hale
Ethan Hale is the second of five children, with an older sister and 3 younger brothers. He was born on Halloween, so has often been teased that he’s a little devil. Ethan has a vibrant, positive personality and is kind and caring towards others around him. He loves music and plays the guitar (acoustic and electric), ukulele and the piano. He also loves to sing and was able to participate in the musical "White Christmas" this last December, which was an amazing experience and opportunity for him. The relationships that he made with both his fellow cast members and teachers will be felt and remembered forever. Ethan will be serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Minneapolis, and will be leaving late summer. After returning home, he plans to attend BYU-Idaho where he will study history.