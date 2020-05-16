Mackenzie Williams
Mackenzie was born on a military base in Florida, and has also lived in California, Utah, Ohio, and finally Idaho since 7th grade. She is the second oldest of nine children. Her three sisters and five brothers look up to her and love spending time with her. She is especially good with her younger siblings and is a tremendous help to her mom. Kenzie is soft spoken and a bit reserved, but she is really fun and loves to travel and go on adventures with her family and friends. She is fiercely loyal, generous, compassionate, and a true friend. She is smart and a hard worker both in and out of school. Kenzie is very creative, a talented artist, and has a good eye for fashion. She is an incredible nail artist and hair stylist. She is also an amazing baker and cake decorator. She has put her baking skills to use working at The Cookie Place since last summer. During high school she has been involved in cross country, track, National Honor Society, BPA, and she also plays the piano. She is working on her CNA certification and will attend BYU-I in the fall. She plans to study nursing with the goal of working in the NICU. She loves babies and they love her! We are very proud of Mackenzie and know she will do great things in life. We love you Kenz! Dad, Mom, Curtis, Logan, Nathan, Joelle, Anna, Emma, Sean, and Ammon
MaCayle Maynard
Our senior is MaCayle Maynard! She is the oldest and only girl in our family, with 4 younger brothers that look up to her. She was born in Logan, Utah, but has lived in Shelley since she was 4 years old. Cayle is beautiful inside and out! She always has a smile on her face and has the kindest heart, even when life has tried to bring her down. She has many interests and talents. She loves to play and listen to classical music and plays the piano, violin, ukulele, and organ. She enjoys all sports and especially loved playing volleyball. Cayle is lighthearted and has a witty sense of humor. She is a hard worker and tries her best in whatever she’s doing. She’s worked for Valleywide Agronomy the past 3 summers and teaches piano lessons to 12 students, which she loves. She will be attending BYU-Idaho in the fall, with plans of becoming a speech and language pathologist. We will miss her so much but are so proud of MaCayle and the person she is! We know she will be successful at whatever she chooses to do! We love you Cayle!
Madeline McClellan
Madeline came to us at 20:20 on 02/20/2002, so naturally her favorite number is two. She will turn 20 on 02/20/2022, and she says she wants to get married on 02/22/2022 just to keep the twos and zeros on all her important dates. Madeline has many wonderful talents, ranging from singing and acting in plays, to math (mostly geometry), art and design. During this extended time at home during the stay-at-home order, she decided to dust off her sewing machine and has been making face masks (from a design that she made up herself) for friends and family that need them. She is the only girl with three brothers, so she has learned to hold her own, a force to be reckoned with. Madeline plans to work for a while after high school, then will likely go to school somewhere that will let her expand on one of her many talents, possibly becoming the world's first singing geometry teacher! Whatever she does, we know she will knock it out of the park! We love you MoJo, clear up to the moon and beyond!
Madelynn Hall
Madelynn is the oldest of 5. She was born and raised in Mesa, Ariz., but moved to Idaho in the middle of her junior year. Although she misses sunny Arizona, she has made some wonderful friends in Shelley. Madelynn is an amazing violinist, pianist, and singer. She participated in All-State Choir in Boise this year, which she loved! She enjoys all things music (especially musicals)! Sometimes she wishes there was less yard work to do, but she always jumps in and does her share. She is very independent and loves to laugh and have fun. Madelynn plans to attend BYU-I and get a degree in accounting.
Madisyn Mathews
Our 2020 senior is Madisyn Mathews. Madisyn is the third daughter of four to Jason and Mary Mathews. Madisyn was born with her heart on her sleeve and fire in her soul! She is powerful, brave, and beautiful! She always fights for the truth and speaks from the heart. She is always there for her family and friends. She is funny and witty and can quote you any line from The Breakfast Club. Madisyn plans to attend ISU and receive a degree in surgical nursing. We are so proud of all her accomplishments throughout her life. We love you lots! Love, your parents.
Mercadee Staples
Mercadee Staples' parents are Ben Staples and Lani Landon. She is the middle child of five girls. "Cadee has had a lots of challenges over the years but it amazes me how much she has grown into the confident, strong woman she is today. I'm so proud of her and how she can always make the best out of any situation and come out with a smile. Seeing that girl smile will make you smile. It amazes me how confident she is in herself and in others. And how amazing she is with a paintbrush. Cadee has loved painting from a really young age. She's always looking for ways to help and serve others. Cadee has had two jobs since she was a freshman, she is one of the hardest workers I know and puts so much effort into her work because she doesn’t like disappointing anyone. But Cadee loves to go out and mess around on four-wheelers and dirt bikes with me and her sisters whenever she gets a chance. After high school she's going to go to Idaho medical academy to become a paramedic. And I couldn't be any more prouder of this beautiful girl than I already am. I love you my Cadee Sue cowgirl princess superstar! Never give up hope kiddo and keep pushing forward! Love, dad."
Marquel Behunin
Our Shelley High senior is Marquel Behunin! This girl is absolutely amazing! She’s gorgeous inside and out and we are so stinking proud of her! She’s the first to reach out to help anyone struggling with a hug and empathy. She’s so kindhearted yet definitely has enough spunk to stand up for herself or others if she feels they are being treated unfairly. If you’ve ever spent much time around her you know Marquel’s smile and laugh is super contagious. She’s an amazing sister to her brother and 3 sisters. Marquel is also super talented. She’s a straight A student and will be graduating with honors this year. She also has a passion for softball and has played since she was a little girl. She was so excited to pitch for varsity this season. We’re all sad to not be able to watch her play. We just LOVE this girl and are so grateful for who she is! Marquel’s plans for the future are to go to BYU-I for a year before leaving on a mission for the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints. WE LOVE OUR SENIOR!
Megan Job
Whether it’s singing, drawing, or designing amazing hair and makeup on a client at her cosmetology school, Megan Job has always been creative. She is a self-starter, fluidly organized, has a great sense of humor and a kind heart. We are so proud of her focus and attitude in finishing her high school classes, online courses, and cosmetology school virtually. She plans to attend BYU-I in the fall and then serve a mission for her church. We love you Meg!
MaKay Drollinger
Two sisters just aren’t enough, and we are so glad that we have MaKay to complete our trio. We will miss her sooo much when she goes to start her nursing education at Utah State. She has always been such a fantastic sister to us and we are so grateful for her! Love, your sisters, Payt & Emers – Can’t quite believe she thinks she can just make plans to leave our home. MaKay will be a blessing wherever God leads her. She loves to take care of people. Her friends are lucky, but as her family we have been the absolute luckiest! Can’t wait to see how her talents better the world everywhere she goes. And we pray she will always always let her car drive her home. As often as possible. All our love, Mom & Dad
Olivia Messick
Olivia Grace Messick was born on Aug. 21, 2002, in Helena Mont. She moved to Nampa when she was just 2 months old. Then she moved to Shelley in February before she turned 5. This is where she has grown up. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Carol Messick. She is the oldest of four children. Olivia has always been our fairy child. She loves to dream and write. She has written a book and hopes to have that published in the future. She has a creative spirit and is always working on some sort of art project. She plans on taking some business classes and to pursue a career as an entrepreneur. We are proud of her hard work in overcoming challenges. We love her and can't wait to see what the future holds for her. Love, Mom and Dad.
Lynzee Gifford
Our 2020 graduate is Lynzee Gifford, better known to her friends as Lizze. She is a tough, sassy tomboy and is the youngest of three. Lynzee has two older brothers that love to tease her and protect her. Ever since she was very small she has had a love for animals of all kinds, but she loves her dog Harper the most. She was always wanting to bring home any stray animal she would see. She loved being part of FFA, and branding cows was her favorite activity. Lynzee loves spending time in the outdoors camping, fishing, hunting, razor riding, longboarding, and snowboarding. She loves helping others, cooking, and watching scary movies with her friends. After high school she is planning to attend college and get a degree in diesel mechanics. We are so proud of you Lynzee and we love you so much!
Kea Jeanne Duarte
Bouge, The journey we have been on these past 18 years hasn’t always been easy. We are so proud not only of your achievements, but your caring heart as well. Whether it be the library, the assisted living community, or at home, your quality of caring, commitment and hard work always amazes us. May you press forward in faith and intellect, gaining a deeper sense of self and purpose. May you continue to bring joy to all of those blessed to know you. May you never lose your enthusiasm for helping others, reading books, and serving the Lord. Most of all, may the new blank pages of your life always include loving God with all your heart, mind, and soul, and your neighbor as yourself. Love, Mom, Dad, Karissa, Kelly, Kaden & Kyler