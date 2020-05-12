Julian Paxton
My 2020 graduate is Julian Paxton He is the oldest child of 6 kids. His parents are Mike and Kamala Paxton. As his mom I remember holding my baby boy and feeling relief that 2020 was so far away and yet here we are. Julian lived his first 5 years in Chubbuck where he started Kindergarten. Halfway through the year he moved to Shelley and has lived and grown up here since. Julian has an amazing mind and a kind and gentle heart. He has a calming presence and others are comfortable in his company. He also has a quiet but distinct sense of humor and occasionally you are lucky to be a part of it and it lights up your day. Julian has played the alto and baritone saxophone all throughout middle and high school. He is amazing at it. He is also great with computers and innovation. Julian has worked at McDonald’s for almost 2 years. Julian has plans to work through the summer and then serve a mission for his church if circumstances allow. He is unsure what he desires to do professionally. Julian, we as your parents are so proud of you. You are an amazing person and have been such a joy to raise. You have been wise in your choices and if you continue on that path you will be a success. Love you, son.
Julianna Cowley
My little sister has come so far since her freshman year, and for me to say I am proud of her would be a massive understatement. After she graduates, Julianna plans on attending the University of Idaho in the fall to pursue her dreams of forensic science. Not only is she a shining pupil, but she is my best friend. We drive our parents crazy together and share the same brain waves. I love you, little sister! Congratulations!
Joseph Taylor Balmforth
Taylor is the oldest of 5 kids. He is the only boy with 4 little sisters who adore him. He is very creative and likes to experiment with video editing and music. Taylor has participated in several sports growing up and his hard work ethic has allowed him to excel in all that he has done. His greatest accomplishments have come on the wrestling mat where he has compiled an outstanding resume. He loves to have a good time and is a bit of a thrill seeker, he isn’t afraid to try anything. He plans on serving a mission in the fall and attending college when he returns. We are so proud of the young man that you are and we are excited to watch you turn the page in the next chapter of your life.
Josh Hargraves
Josh was born in Moscow, Idaho, and is the middle child with two older brothers and two younger sisters. Since birth, he has been very laid back, content, and happy. Although he has been our easiest child, he has not been our cheapest. He has had four surgeries, braces, and glasses and a constant need to be fed. Josh loves to play soccer, baseball, and tennis. He is great at sharing fascinating facts with everyone and we love catching him dancing or singing at the most random times. He definitely keeps us laughing! Josh is very smart and a hard worker. He has a goal of becoming an opthalmologist. He will be attending BYU-I in the fall for a semester then leaving to serve a mission for our church. We are so proud of him and are blessed to be a part of his life! We love you Josh! Dad, Mom, Jeff, Katie, Jake, Megan and Mayli
Jordan Shigihara
My 2020 graduate is Jordan Shigihara. He is the son of Dana and the brother to Tara, Paige, and Alyssa Shigihara. Jordan has had a lot of trials through his life that he has had to overcome. A lot of people don't know the things he has to deal with on a daily basis because he doesn't like to burden people with it. Because of this he has had to grow up a lot sooner than most kids do; so he gets what life is about. He is a kind, giving, bright, smart, funny, amazingly young man. He is a great friend and support to those around him. He would give you the shirt of his back if it helped. He's THEE best big brother to his three younger sisters. They think the world of him! He's always willing to help them out or even help his mom. He's the foundation of our family. He has always loved anything to do with cars. Even as young as 12 months old he would play cars. He loves everything about them whether that is learning about them by reading things, tearing them apart and getting his hands dirty, or playing video games. He especially loves the sounds a turbo makes. He has worked for almost two years at Pretzel Maker in the mall. He doesn't mind working there. He likes his co-workers and the free pretzels don't hurt either. His plans for after high school are uncertain. He'd like to take some time off and work to save money, then go to Boise State University to get a degree in computer game design. He'd also like to learn about computer car mods while at college. Jor- I'm SO proud of everything you are and everything you do. You mean so much to me and the girls! Thanks for always being our rock! I can't wait to see all that you're going to accomplish and how far you're going to go! We love you! Love, Mom, Tara, Paige, and Alyssa
Jenny Hatch
Jenny is the daughter of Jason and Cathy Hatch and is the youngest of six kids. She is quick witted and endlessly happy, and has the great ability to keep everyone in her family close. She is best friends with each of her three brothers and two sisters. They can be found together at the piano singing, in a feverish game of Wacky Six, or laughing full-heartedly at one of the videos she has the uncanny ability of always being on the ready to take. There's never a quiet minute at the dinner table when Jenny is there. High school has been a tremendous but unique experience for her, spending her freshman and junior years in Illinois and her sophomore and senior years in Shelley. Without a doubt, she loved her time in Shelley the most! She has had an unbelievable experience being part of the REDS dance team and has loved participating in student government. The best part of every day was spending it with friends! That is what makes life fulfilling for her. This fall Jenny will attend BYU-Idaho and will major in Family and Consumer Science Education.
Jeremy Burton
Jeremy is the son of Mike and Jennifer Burton, and younger (not little) brother of Jason. Jeremy is our social, outgoing smart-alecky kid. He amazes us everyday with his quick-wittedness. He loved playing football for Coach Wells. Was loving playing baseball for Coach Maynard. He loves lifting weights, and playing video games with his friends and family. Jeremy has been working on his associate’s degree since he was a freshman (he will be shy his science credits). He would like to get his bachelor’s degree in a pre-med field as fast and cheap as he can. After graduating with his bachelor’s, he would like to join the Navy and make them pay for his doctorate to be an anesthesiologist. Jeremy loves to help everyone. He will tease you, but it is all out of love. We are saddened by the ending of your senior year. We love you and are so proud of the man that you are turning into. Love, Mom, Dad and Jason
Jennefer Sanchez
Jennefer Yanalté Sanchez is the second of four children, with one older sister and two younger brothers. Her spunky, sassy personality keeps everyone around her laughing. She loves her family, especially her almost-2-year-old niece. She has a beautiful singing voice and an eclectic taste in music. She can find a quote from Psych to fit any situation -- and she truly believes that "Just 'cause you put syrup on something, don't make it pancakes." Jenne has always had a strong sense of right and wrong, and she often puts her own plans on hold to help others. She is selfless and fierce in her love for her family and friends. She is gorgeous inside and out -- our brown-eyed, curly-haired warrior. Jenne plans to move to Logan, Utah, this summer and will attend Utah State University this fall. We will miss her but are so excited to see what her future holds!
Janell Servoss
Janelle is our one of a kind, loves an adventure, slightly sassy, almost always adorable, absolutely gorgeous youngest daughter and senior! Born in Memphis, Tenn., Janelle has been a Southern girl much of her life. She has added a lot of Idaho to that. Sports, music, friends, a challenge, the outdoors, tractors, farms, and diesel trucks are some of the things that light her up. We summarized her high school career recently: 4 years, 3 sports, 2 State championships, 2 Varsity letters, 2 pins, 4 all time top 10 lifting records, 6 dances, 1 pageant, a ton of friends, and a heck of a good time. It's a pretty good summary of her high school career, but doesn't begin to describe the amazing young woman she is. Janelle plans to attend Dixie State University in the fall to pursue a degree in the Health and Human Performance department. We are excited to watch the things she will do there. We love you Janelle!!
Jadyn DeBlase
Jadyn Dawn DeBlase is our 2020 senior. Jadyn is the daughter of Eden Nelson. Jadyn is the oldest of 2, she has a little sister that loves to drive her crazy. Jadyn is the fun, loving, peace maker of our family. She’s hard working and always willing to lend a helping hand. When she’s not working at Sweeto Burrito you can find Jadyn riding her scooter at the skate park. Jadyn plans on attending the Rad Tech program at the College of Eastern Idaho. We cannot express how proud we are of the amazing woman that Jadyn is becoming! We Love You, Jader Bug!
Jacob Poulsen
Our 2020 graduate is Jacob Poulsen. Jake is the oldest of 3 kids. He has a big heart and is always willing to help others. He is usually pretty quiet, but has a great sense of humor. He has lived in Shelley most of his life and is proud to be a Russet. Some of Jake's hobbies include camping in Island Park, video games, lighting things on fire ... responsibly of course ... and listening to old music from the '70s and '80s. He loves to earn money and has worked hard since he was 6! His first business was selling mini boomerangs made out of weed eater strings! He has worked at EIRMC for the past year delivering meals to patients. He plans to continue to work after graduation to earn money for a church mission and college. He would like to pursue a career in computer science. Whatever he chooses to do in life, we know he will be successful. As his parents we are so proud of the man he is becoming and we can’t wait for him to start making his mark on the world! Love you Bud!
Isaiah Horlacher
Isaiah Nathan Horlacher was born 2 months early along with his twin sister, Sophie! They had a bit of a rough start but have excelled since then! Isaiah is always the "life of the party" and started out at a young age making friends easily! He really enjoys time with his friends and will miss them when everyone starts to head out! He is amazing as a snowboarder and picked it up quickly! He also has loved football, wrestling, camping, dirt biking, and piano (maybe not loved but he's real good at it). He's also handy with mechanics and helped his dad restore his 1972 Chevy Blazer. Isaiah plans to go to Dixie State in the fall and then on an LDS mission. He has big plans ahead of him and we can't wait to see the places he will go! We're so proud of you Isaiah! Congrats on graduating and surviving this long quarantine!