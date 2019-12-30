EDITOR’S NOTE: As we close out 2019, we’ll occasionally take a look back over the past year and revisit some of the original stories that appeared as the Bingham County Chronicle got its start in 2019. The following article appeared April 23.
SHELLEY — It’s hard to know what items customers might find from one day to the next at the Hidden Treasures store here at 238 S Emerson Ave.
There’s always a good selection of new furniture, rugs, and they’re building up sales of hot tubs. The unpredictable part comes when customers wander into the used furniture and antique areas.
Hidden Treasures has been around for 20 years, starting with O’Dell Young who owned O’Dell’s Furniture in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and Blackfoot, then his son Jed Young came in, and O’Dell’s grandson Bo Young manages the Shelley store, making it three generations involved in the Shelley business.
Bo said O’Dell had been buying knickknacks and junk, and one day he bought the old Huntsman grocery store building with windows that were shot out, and that became a foundation for building up Hidden Treasures.
“No two days are ever really the same when you look at the kind of inventory we get in here,” Bo said. “Some days it’s hot tubs, some days it’s all rugs, other days it’s upholstery, it goes on.”
He said the store buys a lot from estate sales around the country and makes offers on a few household items elsewhere, with Jed traveling far and wide to find the best deals he can get.
The store has good used furniture, knickknacks, tools, and small household items. They also buy items from hotels that bring in newer items, getting their used furnishings.
The main Shelley store has 50,000-60,000 square feet of shopping space. It has 15-25 employees in the store on a daily basis to handle customers coming in from a wide area, including Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, and they ship nationwide.
“It’s fun, it keeps us busy,” Bo said. “We’re going in and out all the time. The inventory changes every day.”
The store has made quite a comeback from a major fire that occurred Oct. 11, 2012. Young said the fire ended up being blamed on electrical problems. Damages were estimated to be at least $75,000, and members of the community including other local businesses helped them through.
The Youngs did everything they could think of to keep business going as the main location was brought back.
“We wanted to keep selling stuff, so we opened the store at our warehouse,” Young said. “We had a fire sale with everything half off. That was our biggest day in history, the aisles were packed, there were people right and left. We had auctions.”
Young said it took 9-12 months for the main office to reopen.
Hidden Treasures has gotten a solid reputation through the years for how it treats customers, and Bo showed the kind of business practices that help that reputation as he was interviewed — answering customers’ questions, making phone calls to help customers find specific items not in the store, treating people like they were old friends.
“You treat people like family, and that goes for employees as well,” he said. “There’s no pressure here. I hate being high-pressure, I want people to feel comfortable. The effort that Jed puts into getting inventory goes a long way. The effort that goes into getting items from hotels, that is attributable to our warehouse guys. We have so many different products. I don’t feel like anyone else offers that.”
Young said the effort to get the variety of inventory in the store has gotten easier as time has gone by.
“It’s to the point now that we have people contacting us on estate sales,” he said. “We get people texting, calling us. Our reputation is out there.”