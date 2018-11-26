CHUBBUCK (AP) — The Bannock County Sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by a deputy in Chubbuck Friday night was running from a traffic stop and engaged in an altercation with the officer.
The office told the Idaho State Journal that the teen was a passenger and ran from the vehicle after it was stopped for a traffic violation. The sheriff’s office says the deputy chased him on foot, and when the deputy caught up with the teen, an altercation ensued. The sheriff’s office says that’s when the deputy shot the teen.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said Monday that he couldn’t release details of the shooting or information about the teen because of the ongoing investigation and privacy rules regarding juveniles. But he said he believes the teen survived the injury.
“My understanding is that he did — it was not a fatal shot, and he is not on the critical list,” Nielsen said.
The shooting remains under investigation by the East Idaho Critical Incident Team.
The officer who was involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol following a shooting, Nielsen said.
Nielson told the Idaho State Journal after the shooting that he believes the deputy opened fire because he felt his life was in danger.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was detained for questioning after the shooting.
The sheriff’s office would not say whether the teen or anyone else in the vehicle was armed, and the name of the deputy involved in the shooting was not released.