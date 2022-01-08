Sheriff's report Jan 8, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 204:52 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey was called to a rollover accident on the East Fork.11:50 a.m. A trespasser was reported on Pleasant Avenue in Challis. Dec. 2111:02 a.m. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possible sexual assault in the Copper Basin area.Dec. 229:14 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers handled a medical call on Piva Road in Challis.9:57 p.m. Ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at a trailer park near the intersection of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 93.Dec. 237:25 a.m. Downey responded to an accident in which a semi-trailer hit a cow on Idaho 75 near Challis.7:47 p.m. Ambulance volunteers assisted an ill person on Third Street in Challis.Dec. 2410:46 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers handled a medical call on Ima Mine Way in May.Dec. 256:04 a.m. Ambulance and fire volunteers were called to a vehicle rollover on U.S. 93 near Ellis. Dec. 278:46 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson assisted at a vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Shep Creek.1 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possible sexual assault at the Village Inn hotel.Dec. 282:34 p.m. Ambulance volunteers were called to an incident on Foothills Road in Challis.Dec. 2910:23 Ambulance volunteers transported a patient to the Challis Area Health Center.11:10 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was called to a disturbance in Mackay.Dec. 3012:30 p.m. Officers were notified of a harassment incident on Valley Avenue in Challis.Dec. 311:41 a.m. Ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.6:23 p.m. Ambulance volunteers assisted with a medical call at the health center in Challis.Jan. 24:10 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of damaged property on Bartlett Point Road in Mackay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mackay Challis Deputy Custer County Sheriff's Office Recommended for you News Trending Today District 91 announces location of center for career and technical education Former Idaho GOP chief justice, attorney general targeted by proposed Republican resolution 3 locals die from COVID this week Omicron variant likely culprit in surge of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho GOP committee slaps down proposal to require candidates to get party endorsement NRC denies license to Oklo's nuclear reactor project at INL Idaho incomes rise, but housing costs far outstrip them Shelley man arrested, reportedly forced fingers down woman's throat to choke her Walker, Marvin HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Hillcrest pulls away from Shelley in conference showdown Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.