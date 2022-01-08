Dec. 20

4:52 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey was called to a rollover accident on the East Fork.

11:50 a.m. A trespasser was reported on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.

Dec. 21

11:02 a.m. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possible sexual assault in the Copper Basin area.

Dec. 22

9:14 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers handled a medical call on Piva Road in Challis.

9:57 p.m. Ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at a trailer park near the intersection of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 93.

Dec. 23

7:25 a.m. Downey responded to an accident in which a semi-trailer hit a cow on Idaho 75 near Challis.

7:47 p.m. Ambulance volunteers assisted an ill person on Third Street in Challis.

Dec. 24

10:46 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers handled a medical call on Ima Mine Way in May.

Dec. 25

6:04 a.m. Ambulance and fire volunteers were called to a vehicle rollover on U.S. 93 near Ellis.

Dec. 27

8:46 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson assisted at a vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Shep Creek.

1 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possible sexual assault at the Village Inn hotel.

Dec. 28

2:34 p.m. Ambulance volunteers were called to an incident on Foothills Road in Challis.

Dec. 29

10:23 Ambulance volunteers transported a patient to the Challis Area Health Center.

11:10 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was called to a disturbance in Mackay.

Dec. 30

12:30 p.m. Officers were notified of a harassment incident on Valley Avenue in Challis.

Dec. 31

1:41 a.m. Ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.

6:23 p.m. Ambulance volunteers assisted with a medical call at the health center in Challis.

Jan. 2

4:10 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of damaged property on Bartlett Point Road in Mackay.

