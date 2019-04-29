Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Topeka, Kan., in this Sept. 22, 2018 photo. Police in Kansas are investigating a shooting that killed one current Washburn University football player and injured a former player just hours after he was drafted by the New York Giants. Topeka police say officers found 23-year-old defensive back Dwane Simmons dead when they investigated gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019. Ballentine is the wounded player who was picked by the Giants in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday. (Phil Anderson/Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)