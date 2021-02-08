IDAHO FALLS – When two teams meet in a district tournament semifinal game, you would expect to see some great basketball, the kind where the two stars from the two teams step up and carry the load for their teams as they try and make the district finals and guarantee at least a play-in game to the state tournament.
That is exactly what happened on Saturday night when Blackfoot traveled to Skyline. But a last-second bucket by Skyline tripped up the Broncos, 51-49.
Hadley Humpherys has been a star for Blackfoot since the first time she stepped onto the floor two years ago as a freshman. She has led her team by dominating in the paint and she was just that on Saturday as she racked up a double-double with 20 points and at least a dozen rebounds.
Mattie Olsen, the shooting guard for Skyline, was equally impressive as she scored 19 points, including a driving layup that started on the opposite end of the court with seven seconds remaining in the game and ended when the ball dropped through the hoop just as the buzzer began to sound to end the game.
It was that kind of a game, with neither team able to get away from the other, with the biggest lead in the game six points.
It was the type of game that brings tears to the faces of both teams. Tears from the winners that are all made of joy and happiness and the tears from the other side that were all emotion, to have come that close and not been able to close the deal and pick up the win.
This battle is likely not over, as the two teams which have dominated the High Country Conference all season long will likely meet once again, but first, there will be some unfinished business for Blackfoot that entails one more game on Tuesday night in Blackfoot, when they must dispatch of Hillcrest for the honor of tackling Skyline one more time.
Back to Saturday night, the game began much as you might expect, with Blackfoot using their patient offense to get the ball inside to Humpherys and Kianna Wright, their two post players and they were both producing, Hadley with her gifted fake and reverse to the hoop that is all but unstoppable and Wright with her nifty little move that frees her up for a driving lay-up from the free throw line, also nearly unstoppable.
The result was a Blackfoot lead of 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The second period began much the same way as the first ended, although the tempo was quickening some and the teams were exchanging baskets at either end. It almost seemed as if one team would score and then the other would do something to upstage the previous play.
Back and forth they went, from one end to the other and when the buzzer sounded, ending the first half, the teams headed into the locker rooms for the intermission bound and determined to figure something out that would give them an advantage. The score at the time was 24-19 in favor of Blackfoot.
The second half began with Skyline turning Olsen loose on the Broncos and she was delivering. It was either a three-point basket or a driving layup or a pass to a wide open teammate for a shot that would find the bottom of the basket. The killer of course would be a long pass to a wide open Sienna Taylor and the diminutive guard let fly with a three-pointer that found the bottom of the net and gave the Lady Grizzlies a 38-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
With the Grizzlies getting the ball first in the fourth, it probably was only fitting that Taylor would be the focus of the offense and she came through like a champion, hitting her second three-pointer in a matter of seconds, her only six points of the game as it turned out, and the Broncos used a quick timeout to settle things down.
They quickly answered the basket after the timeout and the battle was on.
Back and forth the teams would go, first one team would score and then the other until the Lady Broncos would tie the game at 49 and then forced a turnover with only one minute remaining in regulation. They ran their offense, getting the clock down to less than 20 seconds when coach Raimee Odum called for a timeout to set up the play she wanted the team to run.
The inbounds pass came in clean, but when the ball was forced to the inside post area, the Lady Grizzlies collapsed on the play and forced a held ball, resulting in possession to Skyline with only seven seconds left.
Of course, Skyline would call a timeout and set up their closing play. Of course the ball went straight to Mattie Olsen, and you know the rest. Seven seconds that produced the game-winning bucket, putting the Grizzlies in the district championship game and sent the Broncos to Tuesday night’s elimination game against Hillcrest.
This series is not over, as the Broncos will come back and meet the Lady Grizzlies again, it is almost like fate has a hand in this to see just how far and will push this series as far as it can go.
SKYLINE 51, BLACKFOOT 49
Blackfoot 11 13 10 15 — 49
Skyline 6 13 19 13 — 51
Blackfoot (49): Hadley Humpherys 20 (12 rebounds), Izzy Arave 8, Prairie Caldwell 6, Kianna Wright 13 (6 rebounds), Esperanza Vergara 2
Skyline (51): Sienna Taylor 6, Drew Chapman 2, Taryn Chapman 11, Sophie Anderson 11, Mattie Olsen 19, Tailer Thomas 2