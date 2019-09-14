LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Trey Smith’s breakout game included an 80-yard touchdown scamper amid a personal best 152 yards, helping Wyoming hold on for a 21-16 win over Idaho on Saturday, the Cowboys’ seventh straight victory dating to last season.
It was the first 100-yard game for Smith, a graduate transfer from Louisville. On his long score, he bounced off linebacker Christian Elliss at the line, shook a would-be ankle tackler a few yards farther downfield, regained his balance, then won a footrace down the right sideline.
Smith, whose previous high was 98 yards last season while playing for Louisville, credited his offensive line.
“They kept fighting and finishing their blocks and I’m just really proud of them,” he said, adding that the crowd spurred him on. “It felt amazing. To have the fans behind me on that long run — that’s a feeling that I’m going to remember forever.”
Elliss, the Vandals’ second-leading tackler with nine, including one for loss, pinned the defeat on himself for not stopping Smith at the line of scrimmage on the decisive score.
“I got my hands on him, but sadly the tight end kind of cracked me a little bit, and if I would have just blown faster, it would have been a 2-yard gain,” Elliss said. “I’m gonna make it up to my team. I’m gonna make it up next week and for the rest of the season.”
The TD put Wyoming up 21-13, but Cade Coffey’s third field goal, from 24 yards, trimmed the lead to 21-16 with 7:20 to go after Wyoming’s Esaias Gandy batted away a third-down pass by Mason Petrino in the end zone. The Cowboys’ Solomon Byrd sacked Petrino to stuff the Vandals’ next drive, and Smith rushed for a pair of first downs to allow the Cowboys to run out the clock.
Air Force 30, Colorado 23, OT
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The game began with an Air Force fly-over and was decided by a flying leap.
Both made plenty of noise.
Kadin Remsberg scored on a 25-yard run to start overtime Saturday and Air Force beat Colorado 30-23 after squandering a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“People know us as hard workers and it’s true,” Remsberg said. “We’re going to get the work in. We are going to work our craft and we are going to come out and beat people.”
On his winning run, Remsberg took a pitch from QB Donald Hammond III and saw daylight.
“I knew,” Remsberg said. “Touchdown.”
He finished it off in style, by diving in for the go-ahead score.
The Falcons defense went to work and on fourth down forced Steven Montez to throw wide to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the corner of the end zone. The Falcons (2-0) stormed the field in the first meeting between the schools since 1974.
“We want to be the kings of Colorado,” said Remsberg, whose team plays at Colorado State on Nov. 16. “That’s how we look at it.”
The Falcons rushed for 289 yards and overcame three turnovers to snap a five-game skid against the Buffaloes (2-1). It’s their first win over Colorado since Nov. 23, 1968, at Folsom Field.
Nevada 19, Weber State 13
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jaxson Kincaide had 11 carries for 75 yards and a score, Brandon Talton made four field goals, and Nevada beat Weber State 19-13 on Saturday.
Kincaide added five receptions for 53 yards, Toa Taua had 85 yards rushing on 16 carries and Carson Strong was 30-of-44 passing for 299 yards for the Wolf Pack (1-1).
The Wildcats (1-1), who came in ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches poll, were forced to punt on the first possession of the second half and Nevada answered with a nine-play, 85-yard drive capped by Kincaide’s 33-yard touchdown run to take the lead for good at 16-10.
Trey Tuttle hit a 43-yard field goal and, after the Weber State defense forced a three-and-out on Nevada’s ensuing drive, Raoul Johnson blocked a punt to set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Jenks to Rashid Shaheed that gave the Wildcats a seven-point lead early in the second quarter. Talton, who made a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring on the game’s opening drive, connected from 30 and 25 yards to trim the Wolf Pack’s deficit to 10-9 at halftime.