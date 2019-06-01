”The Optimistic Decade,” by Heather Abel (Fiction)
This entertaining and assured debut novel about a utopian summer camp and its charismatic leader asks smart questions about good intentions gone terribly wrong.
Framed by the oil shale bust and the real estate boom, by protests against Reagan and against the Gulf War, “The Optimistic Decade” takes us into the lives of five unforgettable characters and is a sweeping novel about idealism, love, class, and a piece of land that changes everyone who lives on it.
There is Caleb Silver, the beloved founder of the back-to-the-land camp Llamalo, who is determined to teach others to live simply. There are the ranchers, Don and his son, Donnie, who gave up their land to Caleb and who now want it back. There is Rebecca Silver, determined to become an activist like her father and undone by the spell of both Llamalo and new love; and there is David, a teenager who has turned Llamalo into his personal religion.
Heather Abel’s novel is a brilliant exploration of the bloom and fade of idealism and how it forever changes one’s life.
”The Length of a String,” by Elissa Brent Weissman (Junior Fiction)
Imani is adopted, and she’s ready to search for her birth parents. But when she discovers the diary her Jewish great-grandmother wrote chronicling her escape from Holocaust-era Europe, Imani begins to see family in a new way.
Imani knows exactly what she wants as her big bat mitzvah gift: to find her birth parents. She loves her family and her Jewish community in Baltimore, but she has always wondered where she came from, especially since she’s black and almost everyone she knows is white. Then her mom’s grandmother — Imani’s great-grandma Anna — passes away, and Imani discovers an old journal among her books. It’s Anna’s diary from 1941, the year she was 12 and fled Nazi-occupied Luxembourg alone, sent by her parents to seek refuge in Brooklyn, New York. Anna’s diary records her journey to America and her new life with an adoptive family of her own. And as Imani reads the diary, she begins to see her family, and her place in it, in a whole new way.
”Genius: The Revolution,” by Leopoldo Gout (Youth Adult)
Three teen geniuses from diverse backgrounds must take down an online terrorist ring, rescue an imprisoned father, and prepare for their final showdown with a misguided mastermind in this third and final book in the “Genius” YA trilogy by Leopoldo Gout.
How do we stop him? We beat him at his own game.
Painted Wolf: Mysterious activist blogger and strategist from China. Faces off against dangerous online terrorists in an attempt to free her father from prison.
Tunde: Fourteen-year-old engineering genius. Liberated his Nigerian village from a vicious warlord only to discover a much more dangerous threat.
Rex: Sixteen-year-old Mexican-American programmer and hacker. Bands together with his friends and long-lost brother to stop a mastermind from destroying the internet.
The Revolution: Outwit evil organizations. Expose the truth. Rescue their families. Save the world.
If we work together, we can change the world.