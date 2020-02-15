”The Secret Guests,” by Benjamin Black (Fiction)
Ahead of the German Blitz during World War II, English parents from every social class sent their children to the countryside for safety, displacing more than three million young offspring. In “The Secret Guests,” the British royal family takes this evacuation a step further, secretly moving the princesses to the estate of the Duke of Edenmore in “neutral” Ireland.
A female English secret agent, Miss Celia Nashe, and a young Irish detective, Garda Strafford, are assigned to watch over “Ellen” and “Mary” at Clonmillis Hall. But the Irish stable hand, the housemaid, the formidable housekeeper, the Duke himself, and other Irish townspeople, some of whom lost family to English gunshots during the War of Independence, go freely about their business in and around the great house. Soon suspicions about the guests’ true identities percolate, a dangerous boredom sets in for the princesses, and, within and without Clonmillis acreage, passions as well as stakes rise.
Benjamin Black, who has good information that the princesses were indeed in Ireland for a time during the Blitz, draws readers into a novel as fascinating as the nascent career of Miss Nashe, as tender as the homesickness of the sisters, as intriguing as Irish-English relations during WWII, and as suspenseful and ultimately action-packed as war itself.
”Start By Believing,” by John Barr and Dan Murphy (Non-Fiction)
For decades, osteopathic physician Larry Nassar built a sterling reputation as the go-to doctor for America’s Olympians while treating countless others at his office on Michigan State University’s campus. It was largely within the high-pressure world of competitive gymnastics that Nassar exploited young girls, who were otherwise motivated by fear and intimidation, sexually assaulting hundreds of them under the guise of medical treatment.
In “Start by Believing,” John Barr and Dan Murphy confront Nassar’s acts, which represent the largest sex abuse scandal to impact the sporting world. Through never-before-released interviews and documents they deconstruct the epic institutional failures and individuals who enabled him. When warnings were raised, self-serving leaders chose to protect their organizations’ reputations over the well-being of young people.
Following the paths traveled by courageous women — featuring a once-shy Christian attorney and a brash, outspoken Olympic medalist — Barr and Murphy detail the stories of those who fought back against the dysfunction within their sport to claim a far-from-inevitable victory. The gymnasts’ uncommon perseverance, along with the help of dedicated advocates brought criminals to justice and helped to fuel the #MeToo revolution.
“Start by Believing” reveals the win-at-all-costs culture in elite athletics and higher education that enabled a quarter century of heinous crimes.
”Starfell: Willow Moss and the Lost Day,” by Dominique Valente (Junior Fiction)
Willow Moss’ small magic has always seemed unremarkable. But when the most feared witch in the land of Starfell appears on the Moss family’s doorstep looking for help, it’s not Willow’s talented sisters she seeks, it’s Willow. Because Willow is a finder of lost things — and Moreg Vaine says that last Tuesday has gone missing.
Willow and Moreg set out on a perilous journey across the wilds of Starfell, looking for what they’ve lost. If they don’t discover what happened to the missing day, the repercussions could be devastating for the entire kingdom.
Can Willow find the day, to save the day?
”Glass Slippers Ever After, and Me,” by Julie Wright (Christian Fiction)
A modern, reimagined Cinderella story.
“If fairy godmothers existed, there would never be an empty space in the freezer where the ice cream goes. Any responsible fairy godmother would keep that space magically stocked at all times.”
When aspiring author Charlotte Kingsley finally gets published, she thinks all her dreams are finally coming true. But the trouble begins when her publicity firm reinvents her quirky online presence into a perfectly curated dream life. Gone are the days of sweatpants posts and ice cream binges with her best friend and downstairs neighbor, Anders, replaced instead with beautiful clothes, orchestrated selfies, and no boyfriend. Only, that carefully curated fairytale life is ruining her self-esteem and making her feel like a fraud.
When another bestselling author takes Charlotte under her wing — almost like a fairy godmother — she helps Charlotte see the beautiful person she already is and the worth of being authentic. But is it too late to save her relationship with Anders? The clock is quickly ticking toward midnight, and Charlotte must decide between her fairytale life and the man she loves while she tries to figure out if she is the woman in peasant clothes or the woman in the ball gown.