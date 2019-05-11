“Spiral,” by Roderick Gordon and Brian Williams (junior fiction)
Spinning out of control!
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any deeper, darker, or weirder ...
Creeping into the open through cracks in the earth, the Styx have surfaced, and are now infesting England like some parasitic scourge — carriers of a bizarre black secret that will place every last Topsoiler in mortal peril.
Unless Will Burrows puts a stop to the propagation.
Armed to the teeth, with little more than a motley crew of former commandos as reinforcements, can Will, Chester, and Elliott find a way to squash the threat? Or will they only find themselves in a deadly downward SPIRAL?
“The Lost History of Dreams,” by Kris Waldherr (fiction)
All love stories are ghost stories in disguise.
When famed Byronesque poet Hugh de Bonne is discovered dead of a heart attack in his bath one morning, his cousin Robert Highstead, a historian turned post-mortem photographer, is charged with a simple task: transport Hugh’s remains for burial in a chapel. This chapel, a stained glass folly set on the moors of Shropshire, was built by de Bonne 16 years earlier to house the remains of his beloved wife and muse, Ada. Since then, the chapel has been locked and abandoned, a pilgrimage site for the rabid fans of de Bonne’s last book, “The Lost History of Dreams.”
However, Ada’s grief-stricken niece refuses to open the glass chapel for Robert unless he agrees to her bargain: before he can lay Hugh to rest, Robert must record Isabelle’s story of Ada and Hugh’s ill-fated marriage over the course of five nights.
As the mystery of Ada and Hugh’s relationship unfolds, so does the secret behind Robert’s own marriage — including that of his fragile wife, Sida, who has not been the same since the tragic accident three years ago, and the origins of his own morbid profession that has him seeing things he shouldn’t — things from beyond the grave.
Kris Waldherr effortlessly spins a sweeping and atmospheric gothic mystery about love and loss that blurs the line between the past and the present, truth and fiction, and ultimately, life and death.
“Chasing Paradise,” by Chad Daybell (Christian fiction)
Tina Marlar’s family seems to have it all. Her parents, Frank and Carmen, are loving and supportive of Tina and her older sister Kim. However, Frank carries a secret of eternal importance.
When Tina dies in a car accident, she is surprised to meet Lucille, the paternal grandmother she never knew. She also discovers her father had once been a member of the LDS Church, but had long ago abandoned his faith and extended family. Despite opposition in Spirit Prison, Tina embraces the gospel. Now her only hope of being baptized and crossing into Paradise lies with her family. It is her mission to bring her family to the truth.
Can a spirit have much influence on the living? Kim has already started searching out the gospel on her own. Carmen has never been religious, but she can’t understand Frank’s anger toward Kim’s LDS friends. It will take one very determined spirit, and a missionary who follows spiritual promptings, to bring Frank’s secret out in the open, and save all of their souls. “Chasing Paradise” will both inspire and entertain you as Tina’s quest comes to a surprising conclusion.
Chad Daybell has written more than two dozen LDS-based books, including the bestselling “Standing in Holy Places” and “Times of Turmoil” series.