“Bluff,” by Jane Stanton Hitchcock (Fiction)
One-time socialite Maud Warner polishes up the rags of her once glittering existence and bluffs her way into a signature New York restaurant on a sunny October day. When she walks out again, a man will have been shot.
Maud has grown accustomed to being underestimated and invisible, and she uses her ability to fly under the radar as she pursues celebrity accountant Burt Sklar, the man she believes stole her mother’s fortune and left her family in ruins. Her fervent passion for poker has taught Maud that she can turn weakness into strength to take advantage of people who think they are taking advantage of her, and now she has dealt the first card in her high-stakes plan for revenge.
One unexpected twist after another follows as Maud plays the most important poker hand of her life. The stakes? To take down her enemies and get justice for their victims. Her success depends on her continuing ability to bluff — and on who will fold.
Can she win?
“Monday’s Not Coming,” by Tiffany D. Jackson (Youth Adult)
Monday Charles is missing, and only Claudia seems to notice. Claudia and Monday have always been inseparable — more sisters than friends. So when Monday doesn’t turn up for the first day of school, Claudia’s worried.
When she doesn’t show for the second day, or second week, Claudia knows that something is wrong. Monday wouldn’t just leave her to endure tests and bullies alone. Not after last year’s rumors and not with her grades on the line. Now Claudia needs her best — and only — friend more than ever. But Monday’s mother refuses to give Claudia a straight answer, and Monday’s sister April is even less help.
As Claudia digs deeper into her friend’s disappearance, she discovers that no one seems to remember the last time they saw Monday. How can a teenage girl just vanish without anyone noticing that she’s gone?
“Seven Miracles That Saved America,” by Chris Stewart and Ted Stewart (Non-Fiction)
“When the odds were stacked against us, and there have been many times when the great experiment we call America could have and should have failed, did God intervene to save us?”
That question, posed by authors Chris and Ted Stewart, is the foundation for this remarkable book. And the examples they cite provide compelling evidence that the hand of Providence has indeed preserved the United States of America on multiple occasions.
Skillfully weaving story vignettes with historical explanations, they examine seven instances that illustrate God’s protecting care. Never, at any of these critical junctures, was a positive outcome certain or even likely. Yet America prevailed. Why?
“No man is perfect,” write the authors. “And neither is any nation. Yet, despite our weakness, we are still, as Abraham Lincoln said, the best nation ever given to man. Despite our faults, this nation is still the last, best hope of earth.”
In short, God still cares what happens here. This reassuring message is a bright light in a world that longs for such hope.
“The Startup Squad,” by Brian Weisfeld and Nicole C. Kear (Junior Fiction)
Girls mean business in a brand-new middle grade series about friendship and entrepreneurship.
All the great leaders had to start somewhere. And Theresa (“Resa” for short) is starting with the lemonade stand competition her teacher assigned to the class — but making it a success is going to be a lot harder than Resa thinks.
The prize: line-skipping tickets to Adventure Central. The competition: Val, Resa’s middle school nemesis. And the biggest obstacle to success: Resa’s own teammates. Harriet is the class clown, Amelia is the new girl who thinks she knows best, and Didi is Resa’s steadfast friend — who doesn’t know the first thing about making or selling lemonade. The four of them quickly realize that the recipe for success is tough to perfect — but listening to each other is the first step. And making new friends might be the most important one.
The back of each book features tips from the Startup Squad and an inspirational profile of a girl entrepreneur.