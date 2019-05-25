”The Night Window,” by Dean Koontz
Jane Hawk’s one-woman war comes to an explosive climax as the rogue FBI agent gambles everything against a terrifying conspiracy, for vengeance, for justice, and for humanity’s freedom.
”Field Trip to the Moon,” by John Hare
With rich atmospheric art, John Hare’s wordless picture book invites children to imagine themselves in the story — a story full of surprises including some friendly space creatures. Published in time for the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk, it is a perfect complement to discussions and lessons on the moon landing.
”Ranger’s Apprentice — The Royal Ranger: Duel At Araluen,” by John Flanagan
International bestselling author John Flanagan returns to world of Ranger’s Apprentice in this new installment of the Royal Ranger series starring Maddie, Will Treaty’s fearless young apprentice.