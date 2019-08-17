”Moxy Maxwell Does Not Love Stuart Little,” by Peggy Gifford (Junior Fiction)
It wasn’t as if Moxy hadn’t tried to do her summer reading. She and Stuart Little had been inseparable all summer, like best friends. If Stuart Little wasn’t in her backpack, it was in her lap ... or holding up the coffee table ... or getting splashed when Moxy went swimming. But now it’s the end of August — the day before fourth grade. And if Moxy doesn’t read all of Stuart Little immediately, there are going to be “consequences.”
It may look like Moxy is doing nothing, but actually she is very busy with a zillion highly crucial things — like cleaning up her room (sort of) and training her dog and taking a much-needed rest in the hammock. Just look at the pictures her twin brother Mark takes to document it all — they’re scattered throughout — and you’ll see why it’s so difficult to make time for a book about a mouse.
Of course our heroine does manage to finish her book, falling so in love with it that she finds herself reading under the covers with a flashlight, late into the night.
”Seventeen Against The Dealer,” by Cynthia Voigt (Young Adult)
Dicey Tillerman has big dreams. She’s started a boatbuilding business, and she’s determined to prove she can succeed on her own. That’s why she resists the offer of help from Cisco, the mysterious stranger who turns up one day at her shop.
But running a business doesn’t leave much time for the people Dicey treasures — her grandmother, her younger siblings, and her boyfriend, Jeff. Then it turns out that Dicey has placed her trust with the wrong person. Suddenly she stands to lose everything. Has Dicey discovered too late what really matters to her?
”Juror #3,” by James Patterson (Fiction)
Ruby Bozarth, a newcomer to Rosedale, Mississippi, is also fresh to the Mississippi Bar — and to the docket of Circuit Judge Baylor, who taps Ruby as defense counsel in a racially charged felony.
The murder of a woman from one of the town’s oldest families has Rosedale’s upper crust howling for blood, and the prosecutor is counting on Ruby’s inexperience to help him deliver a swift conviction. Ruby’s client is a college football star who has returned home after a career-ending injury, and she is determined to build a defense that will stick. She finds help in unexpected quarters from Suzanne, a hard-charging attorney armed to the teeth, and Shorty, a diner cook who knows more than he lets on.
Ruby never belonged to the country-club set, but once she nearly married into it. As news breaks of a second murder, Ruby’s ex-fiancé, Lee Greene, shows up on her doorstep — a Southern gentleman in need of a savior. As lurid, intertwining investigations unfold, no one in Rosedale can be trusted, especially the 12 men and women impaneled on the jury. They may be hiding the most incendiary secret of all.