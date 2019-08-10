“Whatever After: Two Peas In A Pod,” by Sarah Mlynowski (Junior Fiction)
I’ve landed — along with my brother, Jonah, and our dog, Prince — in the fairy tale of The Princess and the Pea! When I can’t fall asleep on top of a hundred mattresses, the kingdom decides I must be the princess they’re looking for. Talk about royal treatment — I’m suddenly being waited on hand and foot. Plus, I get unlimited ball gowns, sparkly jewelry, and ice cream.
But can we find a REAL princess to run the kingdom?
Now we have to:
- Hold a princess contest
- Defeat an obnoxious prince
- Escape hungry alligators
- Make it back home
There’s no time to snooze — may the best princess win!
“For Better And Worse,” by Margot Hunt (Fiction)
On their first date back in law school, Natalie and Will Clarke bonded over drinks, dinner, and whether they could get away with murder. Now married, they’ll put the latter to the test when an unchecked danger in their community places their son in jeopardy. Working as a criminal defense attorney, Nat refuses to rely on the broken legal system to keep her family safe. She knows that if you want justice … you have to get it yourself.
Shocked to discover Nat’s taken matters into her own hands, Will has no choice but to dirty his, also. His family is in way too deep to back down now. He’s just not sure he recognizes the woman he married. Nat’s always been fiercely protective, but never this ruthless or calculating. With the police poking holes in their airtight plan, what will be the first to fall apart: their scandalous secret — or their marriage?
“Again, But Better,” by Christine Riccio (Young Adult)
Shane has been doing college all wrong. Pre-med, stellar grades, and happy parents … sounds ideal — but Shane’s made zero friends, goes home every weekend, and romance … what’s that?
Her life has been dorm, dining hall, class, repeat. Time’s a ticking, and she needs a change — there’s nothing like moving to a new country to really mix things up. Shane signs up for a semester abroad in London. She’s going to right all her college mistakes: make friends, pursue boys, and find adventure!
Easier said than done. She is soon faced with the complicated realities of living outside her bubble, and when self-doubt sneaks in, her new life starts to fall apart.
Shane comes to find that, with the right amount of courage and determination one can conquer anything. Throw in some fate and a touch of magic — the possibilities are endless.
“The Story Keeper,” by Lisa Wingate (Christian Fiction)
Successful New York editor Jen Gibbs is at the top of her game with her new position at Vida House Publishing — until a mysterious manuscript from an old slush pile appears on her desk. Turning the pages, Jen finds herself drawn into the life of Sarra, a mixed-race Melungeon girl trapped by dangerous men in the turn-of-the-century Appalachia. A risky hunch may lead to “The Story Keeper’s” hidden origins and its unknown author, but when the trail turns toward the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a place Jen thought she’d left behind forever, the price of a blockbuster next book deal may be higher than she’s willing to pay.