”Mother Knows Best,” by Kira Peikoff (Fiction)
There’s only room for one mother in this family.
Claire Abrams’ dreams became a nightmare when she passed on a genetic mutation that killed her little boy. Now she wants a second chance to be a mother, and finds it in Robert Nash, a maverick fertility doctor who works under the radar with Jillian Hendricks, a cunning young scientist bent on making her mark — and seducing her boss.
Claire, Robert, and Jillian work together to create the world’s first baby with three genetic parents — an unprecedented feat that could eliminate inherited disease. But when word of their illegal experiment leaks to the wrong person, Robert escapes into hiding with the now-pregnant Claire, leaving Jillian to serve out a prison sentence that destroys her future.
Ten years later, a spunky girl named Abigail begins to understand that all is not right with the reclusive man and woman she knows as her parents. But the family’s problems are only beginning. Jillian, hardened by a decade of jealousy and loss, has returned — and nothing will stop her from reuniting with the man and daughter who should have been hers.
Past, present, and future converge in this mesmerizing psychological thriller from critically acclaimed author Kira Peikoff.
”The Bootlace Magician,” by Cassie Beasley (Junior Fiction)
Micah Tuttle — magician in training — lives and works at Circus Mirandus alongside his guardian, the ancient and powerful Lightbender.
The circus is a place filled with dazzling fire shows, stubborn unicorns, and magicians from every corner of the world. And Micah is doing everything he can to prove he belongs there. When a dangerous enemy from the past threatens his new home, Micah will have to untangle the mystery of his own potent magic, and he’ll have to do it fast. With trouble this deadly on its way, every magician will need to be ready to fight. Even the youngest.
”The Fire of Faith,” by John H. Groberg (Non-Fiction)
In “The Other Side of Heaven,” Elder John H. Groberg told the gripping story of his three-year mission on the tropical islands of Tonga. His story continues with “The Fire of Faith,” set a decade after his first mission, when Elder Groberg is called back to Tonga — this time with a growing family — to serve as mission president.
Filled with Elder Groberg’s experiences, this book highlights the dedication, perseverance, and faithfulness of a people he was called to serve and grew to love.
”The Grey Sisters,” by Jo Treggiari (Young Adult)
D and Spider have always been close friends, and they are further united in their shared heartbreak: they both lost siblings in a horrific plane crash two years earlier. A chance sighting of a beloved cuddly toy in a photograph of the only survivor spurs D to finally seek closure. She and Spider and their friend, Min, set off on a road trip to the mountainside site of that terrible crash.
Ariel has lived on the mountain all her life. She and her extended family are looked down upon by neighboring townsfolk and she has learned to live by her wits, trusting few people outside of her isolated, survivalist community. A terrifying attack sends her down the mountain for help; on her way, she comes upon the three girls — a chance encounter that will have far-reaching consequences for them all.