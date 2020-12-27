Ball Ventures executives had a vision when they purchased the Monroc gravel pit site along the banks of the river near downtown Idaho Falls in 2001. They were going to transform it into a “mixed-use master-planned community.” Nearly two decades later, that vision has been realized into what is now know as Snake River Landing.
“(Allen) Ball saw something here that nobody else had seen. It was land that most people would say didn’t have any redeeming value at the time. It was really quite ugly. He saw what it could be become. He saw that it could become the heart of Idaho Falls,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Snake River Landing.
Snake River Landing is 450 acres of land along the Snake River and Interstate 15. The project stretches from Pancheri Drive south to Sunnyside Road and includes areas for retail, office, medical, restaurant and residential space along with several parks, trails and water features. Snake River Landing features 21,800 square feet of retail space 300,000 square feet of office space, 26,450 square feet of restaurant space, a 91-room hotel, 324 apartments, 34 single-family homes and 48 senior-living apartments. Many local events are held there, including the annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.
“I think we made good on our promise to make it a place where you can live, shop, work and play,” Isom said.
The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency played a significant role in getting the construction of Snake River Landing underway. It coordinated a tax increment financing plan with Ball Ventures to provide the company with a greater financial incentive to begin construction. The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency also agreed to participate in the construction of Snake River Parkway and Pier View Drive, reconstruction of Milligan Road, power line and utility improvements, storm drainage and landscape improvements, and greenbelt improvements. The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency believed the project was important in increasing the value of the area and creating more local jobs.
Of the 450 acres, approximately 40% has been “improved,” meaning with either developed into buildings, green space, roads, trails or planned lots. There are still big plans for the remaining space. Future projects will include Heritage Park, the Mountain America Center, town homes, high-end apartments and a retail center off of Sunnyside and Snake River Parkway.
"It’s so exciting to see construction continue at Snake River Landing. Construction provides many local people with jobs. The continued growth in Snake River Landing and all around Idaho Falls is an example of hope for our area and our economy.” said Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures.
Businesses at Snake River Landing today include Ameriprise Financial, Ball Ventures, BBSI, BMW of Idaho Falls, Bill’s Bike & Run, Buckner Company, Buffalo Wild Wings. Curtiss Wright Flow Control – Scientech, Edward Jones, Fall Creek Homes, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Horrocks Engineers, Idahoan Foods, Larsen Farms, Liberty Mutual, Love at First Bite Mercantile, Mackenzie River Pizza, Northpoint CPA, Northwest Farm Credit Services, Northwest Nazarene University, PacificSource, Potandon Produce, Rabo AgriFinance, Stifel, Stockman’s Restaurant, Tap-N-Fill, Thomas Arts, Teton Toyota, Teton Volkswagen, TOK Commercial, Office of Senator James Risch, Voigt Consulting, Wells Fargo Private Banking and Wipfli.