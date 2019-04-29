THOMAS – The Snake River Library used its Family Night on Monday to help kick off and get sign-ups for its upcoming summer reading program.
By all signs, the event was a big success, as nearly 100 kids and their parents showed up and enjoyed a number of games designed to make the kids think and get enthused about reading and the library.
The summer program will officially start June 3 and run through Aug. 16 and will encompass a number of different areas. The theme for this year will be “A Universe of Stories.”
There is a schedule of programs that will be taking place.
June 4-5 will be ‘Weather Patterns.”
June 11-12 will be “Solar System/Moon Phases.”
June 18-19 will be “Idaho Museum of Natural History.”
June 25-26 will be “Star Lab.”
All kids from ages 0-18 are invited to participate in this program. You are invited to pick up a log and sign up at any time the library is open in the next few weeks.
When you complete your log, return it to the library for a free book, a free pass to the Idaho Falls Zoo, or a State Park Pass and an entry into the prize drawing of your choice. The more that you do, the more raffle tickets you will receive. Bonus entries can be earned to gain additional entries.
Some of the prizes include telescopes, Kindles, gift cards, plasma balls, and lava lamps.
For additional information, contact the Snake River Library at (208) 684-3063.