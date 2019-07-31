THOMAS – Snake River High School has announced the hiring of a new girls’ track and field coach. The candidate chosen is Emily Jones, a graduate of Snake River High School and a former track and field state champion at the school.
Jones has been working as an assistant coach for both the track and field team and as an assistant to Mike Kirkham, the cross country head coach.
“Emily will do a great job in this new adventure,” Kirkham said. “She has been directing the summer running program for us this year and has done a great job.”
Jones will be replacing Kristin Adams, who has resigned to accept a position as an outpatient surgical nurse at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Jones is an avid runner herself and can be seen running the streets of Moreland for her daily six-mile run every morning, six days per week.
Her relationships with the high school runners bring out the best in those that she coaches.