“Dumbo Live Action Picture Book”
This gorgeous picture book based on Tim Burton’s live action Dumbo will focus on the iconic baby elephant’s heartwarming journey. With sparse text and gorgeous illustrations inspired by the film’s stunning visuals, fans will be eager to revisit the unique world of Dumbo through the picture book over and over again.
“Population One: Autism, Adversity, and the Will to Succeed,” by Tyler McNamer
Part memoir, part inspirational guide, “Population One: Autism, Adversity, and the Will to Succeed” is a groundbreaking book that offers readers the ability to see life through the eyes of a young man with autism. Written by Tyler McNamer at the age of 17, Tyler not only details his challenges, but he also offers hope and encouragement to others who face seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Whether you re an educator, a family member of someone with autism, or simply looking for inspiration, you ll appreciate the opportunity to step inside this remarkable young man s mind. As Tyler explains, “I’ve been called a retard, dumb, and disabled. I’ve been bullied, picked on, and made fun of. They put me in special classes and told me that I should not expect to reach my goals.” Yet rather than view his diagnosis negatively, Tyler considers his unique viewpoint a gift. It is with this perspective that he wrote “Population One: Autism, Adversity, and the Will to Succeed.” In this memorable book, Tyler details his experiences with bullying, isolation, and others low expectations of him. But rather than allowing himself to be limited by his autism diagnosis, this courageous and insightful young man rose above his challenges to encourage others to follow their dreams and become leaders in their own lives. The result is this book, an autobiographical recounting of Tyler s journey with diverse essays containing his thoughts about leadership, courage, and adversity. Wise beyond his years, Tyler concludes that despite our differences, we can become a population of one, uniting to serve others. If you want to be uplifted or understand someone with autism better you must read Population of One. This inspirational and engaging book will transform the way you view the world.
“Almost Home,” by Valerie Fraser Luesse
With America’s entrance into the Second World War, the town of Blackberry Springs, Alabama, has exploded virtually overnight. Workers from all over are coming south for jobs in Uncle Sam’s munitions plants--and they’re bringing their pasts with them, right into Dolly Chandler’s grand but fading family home turned boardinghouse.
An estranged young couple from the Midwest, unemployed professors from Chicago, a widower from Mississippi, a shattered young veteran struggling to heal from the war--they’re all hoping Dolly’s house will help them find their way back to the lives they left behind. But the house has a past of its own.