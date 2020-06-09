Ty Belnap
Ty Belnap is the second oldest child of four children. He gets along with his siblings and is a fairly quiet guy. He loves to keep active. He played many sports throughout his childhood. In high school, he played football and wrestled. He also enjoys riding horses, motorcycles, and snow skiing. His future plans is to serve a mission in Kumasi, Ghana, in July! You are awesome Ty! Your family loves you and wouldn’t trade you in!
Jack Gibson
Jack Gibson is the son of Justin and Tricia Cherry and Dustin Gibson. Snake River FFA enabled Jack which provided him an opportunity to go to nationals this past fall. Those students were able to travel to New York, Washington, D.C., and Indianapolis. Jack was also on the wrestling team where he got to participate in the state tournament this past spring. He loves being outdoors and working with cows and horses. He has a super work ethic. Jack plans to follow in his dad and grandpa's footsteps and become an electrician. Jack Jack, we are so proud of you and the man you are becoming. We know you will go far and succeed in life because you set a goal and don't stop till you accomplish it. We love you kiddo.
Tatum Cherry
Tatum Cherry is the daughter of Justin and Tricia Cherry and Bridget and Jay Johnson. Played basketball, volleyball, and softball. She enjoys spending time with her friends and building those relationships. Tatum plans on attending BYU-I in the fall and plans to attend medical school following her completion of her general studies. She would like to become a surgeon and be able to give back to society following that. Sis, we love you and are proud of you and the woman you are becoming. Follow your dreams and don't let anyone hold you back.
Jessa Preston
Jessa loves baby animals, Jane Austen, Chacos, and most of all … playing her fiddle! We are so proud of the kind and accomplished young woman she has become, and know the best is yet to come. Congratulations Class of 2020!
Jordyn Gilbert
Jordyn is the oldest child of Kelly and Emilee Gilbert. Being the oldest she has had a lot of responsibility and high expectations. She has always lived up to those expectations and is always ready to take on a difficult task. Jordyn has always had a love for sports. She started playing volleyball and basketball at a very young age, and continued to play all through high school. She attended many state tournaments and helped her basketball team bring home two state trophies. Jordyn likes to be busy and has always enjoyed helping her dad on the farm. She is up early and ready to get the chores done. She has always worked hard to keep her grades up and studies to earn her A's. She plans to further her education at ISU studying nursing. We know that whatever is put in front of her she will conquer because that's just who she is. We are so proud of her and know she will do great things in her life.
Jayda Ward
Congrats on your graduation! You will accomplish great things. Love ya, Mom & Dad
Jared Blight
Message: We love you, Jared! You can do hard things!
Gracie Jones
Gracie we are so proud of you and your accomplishments! You have blessed our lives in more ways than we can count. Now get out there and take on the world! Go after your goals and remember we’ll always be your biggest fans! Love, Dad and Mom
Pedro Rodriguez
As a mother, I am very proud of you today! You have graduated from high school and this is no little thing. May God bless you and many good wishes for your future. The success of a son is always a joy to his mother and you have made me very joyous on this day. You have done well in your studies and I wish you all of the success possible in the career that you will choose in the future. Please remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and and loved more than you know. I love you so very much! Your Mother