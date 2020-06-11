Marcus Mortensen
Marcus Mortensen is the son of Aaron and Leah Mortensen and Colin and Sara Letham. We are so proud of Marcus for the man that he is and his many accomplishments. Congratulations Marcus!
Justin Martin
Throughout high school, Justin Martin, has been active in cross country and wrestling with one season of track. He has been active in Scouting, earning the rank of Eagle, and in his church group. Justin will graduate with high honors. His plans after graduation include a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then further education. He is kind, helpful, responsible, smart, fun, and has been a joy to have as a son! We are so proud of him and his accomplishments! Love you!
Olivia Kracl
Olivia Marie Kracl is an accomplished athlete that made the most of her senior season. She was named to the All-Area Volleyball team by the Idaho State Journal. Olivia is an outgoing girl who loves to spend time with her friends going on crazy adventures. We are so proud of the amazing person she has become and are so thankful we got to be on this adventure with her. There isn’t much that Olivia can’t do. When she sets her mind to it, she accomplishes it. Congrats to our senior and baby. What a crazy end to high school. Congrats to the Class of 2020!
Taylor Scott
Taylor Scott transferred from Blackfoot High School to Snake River High School in the fall of 2018. He has always been interested in sports starting with soccer, then on to little league/all stars, basketball, and his two favorite sports of football and golf. He loved the camaraderie of his team members and coaches. His future plans are to go into the criminal justice field.
Dylon Gentillon
Dylon is a friendly, hard working kid. He loves football, playing games, kayaking, and scuba diving. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and achieved his Eagle Scout award. He is interested in a career in law enforcement but he is keeping his options open as he starts the next chapter of his life. Thanks, Clint Gentillon.
Tristen Talbot
Tristen, we are so proud of the person you are and the accomplishments you have reached! As you go out into the world remember this: the choices you make every single day will shape you into the person you become so create memories, smash your goals, and above all else, stay kind! You are such a special human and we’re so blessed to call you ours! Love, your family.