Jerimiah DeWitt
Jerimiah, you walked into our lives 12 years ago and brought so much laughter and joy to our family; you made our family complete. Your outgoing and vibrant personality brightens any room you enter. You are a talented singer and performer. Continue to strive for your dreams, one day you will accomplish them. We are proud of you and cannot wait to see how you will change the world. Love you always, Mom and Dad
Cloie Wilson
Cloie Hope has always been an exemplary student. She has also excelled in cheer and soccer. As senior class president, Cloie exhibited courage, compassion, and great initiative. We can’t wait to see what she succeeds at next.
Lorenzo High
Lorenzo is the second oldest of his 5 siblings. He enjoys spending time with his family. He loves to go rock climbing and boating with them. He has had a love of learning his whole life. In his spare time he can be found researching topics of interest which include: Disney, Tesla, SpaceX, and dancing waterfalls to name a few. He is hard working, trustworthy, compassionate, and a go-getter. He is a great athlete and has excelled in cross country and track. Lorenzo has enjoyed being in the marching band, jazz band, and concert band throughout high school. Lorenzo’s passion and purpose his senior year has been serving as the student body president. He is a friend to all and will miss being able to serve the student body. He is excited that he has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission (Spanish speaking). Following his mission, he plans to attend Utah State University and will be studying mechanical engineering. We love you and know you will accomplish great things.
Tate Benson
Tate Benson is the son of Nick and Sherice Benson. Tate has one sister and one brother. He was raised west of Blackfoot in Taber. He grew up moving pipe and working on the farm. Tate has enjoyed wrestling, hunting, fishing, hiking, and lifting. Tate is an accomplished welder and has learned much through the Ag program at Snake River High School. Tate is an Eagle Scout and knows the value of hard work. Tate has wrestled since he was 5 years old and has placed 4th, 5th, and 2nd at the state level throughout his high school career. His future plans involve serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following his mission he plans to attend BYU-I. After college he plans to continue to farm. Although this graduation is unlike any other graduation in the history of Snake River, Tate has before him a bright future.
Annalisa Ferrara
Anna may be only 5’2” (and 1/2) but she has a HUGE personality! We love this girl for her fun and energetic zest for life, and for her endless loyalty to friends and family! We are excited to see what the next step brings in her life!
Harlee Gregersen
Harlee Gregersen is the daughter of Travis and Heather Gregersen. She has actively participated in choir and drama throughout high school, and especially enjoyed participating in many school plays. Harlee will attend BYU-Idaho beginning this fall.
Hunter Gabrielle Davison
Hunter is the last of 5 Davison kids to graduate from Snake River. She was a contributor and performer on the girls’ soccer team all 4 years of high school, including wearing the captain’s armband her senior year. She was involved in Honor Society, student government, Panther Pals with the Special Olympics team, and the senior class PowderPuff team. She also completed the CNA class this past fall. She is a recipient of the Bingham County Mayoral Scholarship and the Goodwin Scholarship. Hunter has worked at Homestead Family Restaurant for the past 3 years. Her plans are to start her college education at Idaho State University, where she will major in nursing or education. Congratulations, Hunter, from your family and friends around the globe!
Abigail Dizney
Abigail I. Dizney but to everyone that knows her it’s “Abi”, from even before day one of Kindergarten she has always wanted to go to school. As her dad I think it’s a combination of the drive to learn and I have done my best from afar by being in active duty with the United States Army to stress how much education is. The other is she has developed the notorious habit/skill to want to do better then her parents. I believe that over time that has become her primary motivator besides to be successful after college but to surpass her dad in achieving a Master’s Degree since all I have is a Bachelor’s Degree. Abi is self-driven, especially whenever she was told that she cannot do something, she will find a way. As proven when she moved to Colorado Springs for one year. Prior to the move she was already dead set on joining the JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) Raider Team. The Raider Team is a competitive team that focuses on physical endurance and conditioning. A Raider Team Competition on average would include the Army Physical Fitness Test (2 minutes of push-ups and sit-ups), a 10k road march with equipment (35lbs), Raider Gauntlet (obstacle course), Land Navigation, and One Rope Bridge Competition. She was not only the only one in her Colorado high school to be double lettered from two different states, but was the first Disney to double letter from two different high schools. Besides being her dad one of my many duties as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer is to identify talent, leadership abilities, good moral compass, and the drive for self-development. I have absolute faith that my dear daughter will accomplish great things and will defiantly make a great impact in society. I look forward to the day that she surpasses myself and I hand the torch off to her. Abigail, from the first moment I saw you I knew that you encompassed all the good in me. There has never been, nor never will be a father that is more proud of his daughter! I love you so very much!