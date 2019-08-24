”The German Midwife,” by Mandy Robotham (Fiction)
Germany, 1944. A prisoner in the camps, Anke Hoff is doing what she can to keep her pregnant campmates and their newborns alive.
But when Anke’s work is noticed, she is chosen for a task more dangerous than she could ever have imagined. Eva Braun is pregnant with the Führer’s child, and Anke is assigned as her midwife.
Before long, Anke is faced with an impossible choice. Does she serve the Reich she loathes and keep the baby alive? Or does she sacrifice an innocent child for the good of a broken world?
”The Game,” by Terry Schott (Young Adult)
Zack was just living his life. It was really a game.
When he started to ask questions, everything changed. Zack wasn’t supposed to figure it out. He could ruin everything. Zack was disoriented when he woke up. They had welcomed him back. He didn’t know where he’d been. He just remembered being 74 and near death.They said he was 17. What was this “best score” they kept going on about? Where was this place? Who were these people? And why did they keep talking about the next game? You’ll love the first book in the series and get lost in the elaborate world created by Terry Schott. It will keep you turning pages until the end.
”The Huntress of Thornbeck Forest,” by Melanie Dickerson (Christian Fiction)
The margrave owns the finest hunting grounds for miles around — and who teaches children to read, but by night this young beauty has become the secret lifeline to the poorest of the poor.
For Jorgen Hartman, the margrave’s forester, tracking down a poacher is a duty he is all too willing to perform. Jorgen inherited his post from the man who raised him ... a man who was murdered at the hands of a poacher.
When Jorgen and Odette meet at the Midsummer festival and share a connection during a dance, neither has any idea that they are already adversaries.
The one man she wants is bound by duty to capture her; the one woman he loves is his cunning target. What becomes of a forester who protects a notorious poacher? What becomes of a poacher when she is finally discovered?
”Junie B. Jones Is A Party Animal,” by Barbara Park (Junior Fiction)
Meet the World’s Funniest Kindergartner — Junie B. Jones! Lucille is having a sleepover party — at her richie nanna’s big giant house! Grace and Junie B. can’t wait to see all the rich stuff in that place. Sleeping over at the nanna’s is sure to be a dream come true! ’Cause what could possibly go wrong?