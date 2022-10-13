SAN DIEGO (AP) — The atmosphere at Petco Park will be absolutely electric Friday night when Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres face Tony Gonsolin and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the first playoff game at the downtown ballpark with fans in the stands in 16 years.

The Padres put a jolt into the NL Division Series when they won 5-3 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night to even the best-of-5 series at 1-1. That assured them of two straight home games at the park that has been hopping pretty much every night during this season of big expectations.

