Treasure Valley Community College got a package deal with the recent signings of letters of intent for two Blackfoot High School softball players to take the field for the Ontario, Ore., school.
Azia Martinez and Amaya Rose Luna will play for the Chukars of the NJCAA's Northwest Athletic Conference. Both will graduate from BHS in the spring.
Martinez is an outfielder. She plans on studying nursing. Luna is a utility player, seeing playing time both in the infield and outfield. She is planning on studying early education.
Azia
"I like the whole environment," Martinez said of the move to TVCC. "I have family that's gone there and they seemed to like it. I've liked the whole softball organization. The coaches were amazing, the teammates were really good to me.
"The campus is nice and small, everything is close together. The community is super close. There's always people from Blackfoot going there."
Luna called deciding on a college to sign with was nerve-wracking.
"But it was really exciting to know that I was able to do this, especially with Azia, someone that I've been really close with for all these years," she said. "It was really good knowing that I'm going on.
"It's a small campus but it's really nice. The community is amazing, it's almost like Blackfoot. The coaches there just make everything worth it."
Was it a coincidence that the two BHS teammates ended up signing with TVCC together?
"We grew up together. "(Luna's) sister played softball there, she's coached me during the high school season. I enjoyed listening to her," Martinez said. "It is kind of a coincidence that we signed together, we both decided we liked it there. We did our visits a week apart."
"We've been thinking about this place for a while," Luna said. "Growing up together we kind of wanted to go with each other but today it actually made it official."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.