The first real blockbuster of a movie for 2020 is about to hit theaters and by the time this review is published, it will be showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
The film is “Sonic the Hedgehog, the Movie” and it is arriving with all of the fanfare of any blockbuster you may have seen over the years.
Based upon the video game of the same name, it will be a delight for kids of all ages, and if the special preview that I attended is any indication, it will have some lasting effect at the theaters and will be a must-own for most families when released on DVD in a few short months.
I am guaranteeing that this movie will take over the box office of this young year in a big way and will easily outdistance any movie that has been released thus far.
It stars Sonic of course, a displaced alien creature with superhero powers who is set to fight off the advances of Dr. Robotnik, who is cleverly played by Jim Carrey. Now I am not a fan of Jim Carey, in fact I can only think of one movie that he has ever been in that even remotely made an impression on me and that was the original “Mask.” I don’t appreciate his so-called talent and just don’t think that he is very funny in any way, shape or form.
This movie is different. First of all, you have credibility with the creature Sonic from the video game, which was a smash hit with the kids who have since grown up considerably.
New fans will love the computer generated images that are created just for this show and the “new look” Sonic is just what the doctor ordered, no pun intended.
James Marsden is perfect as Sonic’s policeman friend on Earth and he is the perfect sidekick for what the movie is trying to do.
Dr Robotnik is an overused commodity, but Carrey pulls it off with his sometimes funny schtick, but more often than not, his puns and jokes go right by without a chuckle from the audience.
The main fact is that this show is very much watchable, it is going to be a hit and will create return ticket sales as once the lead kid on the block sees it, everyone else will want to see it as well and they will create parties of kids that want to see it a second or third time.
There is little doubt left at the end that the movie will have a sequel, and that should only be better as it won’t have any of the production woes of this film, where even up to a month ago, they were doing some retakes and fixing the CGI image of Sonic himself.
If this show had been released in November, I can only imagine the amount of money that would have gone through the cash registers at every retailer in America, cashing in on Sonic the Hedgehog’s fame and glory. Can’t wait to see if it will have that kind of staying power come next Christmas. I am banking that it will and it is not too late to take advantage of some purchase of Sonic the Hedgehog fame and glory while you can.
This movie is not going to win any Academy Awards, but it is entertaining and will be watched by millions.
On a scale of 1-5, I will gladly give this film a 4 and you could push that number even higher if you choose.