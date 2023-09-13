Little Wood Reservoir

The Little Wood Reservoir near Carey is seen at near capacity in 2009.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The storage levels in the Upper Snake River Basin dipped below the halfway mark last week, according to data from the Bureau of Reclamation.

Time to worry? Not at all, the bureau’s Columbia-Pacific Northwest Region told the Times-News, citing experts in its water management division. Southeastern Idaho, on the contrary, is well positioned heading into the fall and winter months.


