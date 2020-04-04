BLACKFOOT – One of college basketball’s best coaches, Tom Izzo of Michigan State University, has come under fire after it was learned that he and two of his assistant coaches contacted a witness in a 2017 investigation of criminal sexual conduct involving one of Michigan State’s basketball players.
Izzo, who is regularly connected with a team that has a chance at winning the big NCAA tournament that takes place in March, was on the precipice of being one of the favorites again this season with a team that had just reached its stride with a win in the Big 10 Tournament and a projected regional number one seed.
Izzo reportedly made contact with the student in question after learning of the complaint filed and has been alleged to have started his own investigation into the incident, which is contrary to and interferes with a police and/or school investigation.
What follows is much of the story filed by Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports in his article from April 2.
Tom Izzo, head coach of the Michigan State basketball team, and two of his assistant coaches contacted a witness in a 2017 investigation of criminal sexual conduct involving one of Michigan State’s basketball players before that witness had discussed the incident with police and/or school investigators, according to a report by ESPN on Thursday morning.
The ESPN report, written by Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren, states that then-freshman Spartan guard Brock Washington forcibly groped a Michigan State female student, according to the Michigan State Univeristy police report that ESPN obtained in a public records request. According to the police report information relayed into the ESPN report, the female student, Rebecca Lambert, told the police that Washington, “grabbed her butt without her consent, tried to pull her to the floor despite her telling him no, reached toward her vagina and kissed her without her consent.”
Michigan State student Brayden Smith is reported to have been with Washington — who he considers his best friend, according to ESPN — on the night of the alleged incident and told police officers that Izzo and assistants Dwayne Stephens and Mike Garland had already contact him about what had taken place. Smith said the coaches asked him, “if he was OK and if there was anything that he had seen during the evening,” according to ESPN. ESPN’s report says that Smith was not present for most of the interactions between Washington and the female student, and then told police that what he saw between the two was consensual.
ESPN says that Smith told a Title IX investigator on September 17, 2017, that when the coaches approached him, he had, until that point, been unaware of these allegations against Washington. According to the report, Smith said “ because the coaches brought up the incident and appeared to know something was up, he went to [Washington] to see what was going on.”
After ESPN’s report came out, Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal pointed out in a tweet that Smith and Izzo have had a relationship for Smith’s entire life, as Smith is the son of Michigan State, “legend,” Steve Smith.
A spokeswoman for Michigan State, Emily Guerrant, told ESPN in an email that Michigan State has policies against interfering with an investigation and also against employees doing his or her own investigation. She told ESPN that Michigan State’s Office of Institutional Equity, “did not feel those policies were violated in this situation,” noting Smith’s relationship with the coaches.
Scott Lewis is the co-founder of the Association of Title IX Administrators and a partner with TNG, a consulting firm that works with schools on Title IX compliance. When addressing the actions of Izzo and his assistants, Lewis said the actions of the coaches was something that you don’t do, according to ESPN.
“You just don’t do that,” Lewis said, according to ESPN. “It’s entirely another level when my player says, ‘Oh, my friend Brayden was there,’ and you call Brayden in as a coach and say, ‘Tell me what your perspective is.’ Now you’re investigating.
“You’re not just being supportive of your athletes. If you know the police are looking into this or the Title IX office is looking at this, it becomes even more inappropriate for you to step in and do your own ad hoc Title IX investigation.
“Once you’re calling in other people, it starts to reek of either you investigating this yourself or trying to intimidate a witness.”
ESPN said that Lewis believes the actions of Izzo and his coaches could open the school up to a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights or even a lawsuit.
According to the report, Lambert, told police that on Aug. 28, 2017, she and a group of people were hanging out in a friend’s room in a residence hall. She told police she left to get a phone charger from her room, and Washington followed her into her room. She said Washington closed the door and groped her without her consent.
Lambert told police that she did consent to kissing Washington in her room, but then Washington, “grabbed her butt and moved his fingers toward her vagina without her consent.” Lambert then told Washington no, while he tried to pull her to the floor, according to ESPN’s report. The report also states that Lambert’s roommate was in the room when the two entered and she heard them kiss. The roommate believed that Lambert wanted to Washington to stop and leave, but she was, “Not able to witness any interaction.”
Washington stopped when two friends in the other room
“When he tried to push me onto the ground, my initial thought was, ‘I’m about to be raped,’” Lambert told ESPN. “I could never say what would have happened if my friends hadn’t knocked on the door.”
According to ESPN, which obtained the information through police records, Washington pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. He pleaded under a provision in Michigan law that allows offenders ages 17 through 23 to plead guilty without a court entering a judgment of conviction, essentially keeping the crime off the public record and dismissing the case as long as terms of a probation are fulfilled. ESPN was also told by Lambert that she, “agreed with a prosecutor’s recommendation to allow Washington, who was then 18, to plea to a charge not classified as a sex crime.”
“I’d like an apology (from Izzo),” Lambert said in an interview that ESPN broad casted on Thursday morning. “I tried to tell you. I didn’t lie.”
Izzo announced on Jan. 23 that Washington was indefinitely suspended from the team, and he did not rejoin the team during the duration of the season, according to ESPN.
Both Smith and Izzo did not respond to ESPN’s phone calls, text messages and social media messages. Washington has not responded to messages seeking comment.
While this incident is apparently on the way to being resolved, it also shows the massive changes that have taken place in the Collegiate Arena where coaches used to be required to handle everything that surfaces within the programs and are now bound by a different set of rules and regulations set up by the schools and Title IX compliance. It is a tough new world that is changing each and every year with the sports that are now such a financial boon to the University Athletic scene.