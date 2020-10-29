In the new horror thriller ‘Spell’ from Paramount Pictures and released nationwide today, just in time for all of those Halloween movie goers, it takes things a bit farther than most will ever think possible.
This is a good old-fashioned horror movie with all of the new, up-to-date special effects that will have you sitting on the edge of your seats, if not jumping up out of your seat as the movie goes along.
Starring Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine, the movie centers around the main character Marquis and his family who are set to take a trip to his father’s funeral.
The plane that he is flying begins to come apart while in the midst of a horrific storm and flying over the Appalachian Mountains.
In the beginning Marquis and his family have to travel for his father’s funeral. He is flying the plane and they crash. He wakes up disoriented and unaware of where he is — with his family nowhere in sight. A nice old couple (or are they?) has bandaged him up and is nursing him back to health. Eloise, the old lady, tells him she has made a Boogity of him, out of his blood and skin, that will help him heal before the rise of the blood moon.
Yes, you read that right. This lady took his blood and skin (and other bodily fluids that she mentioned but I refuse to) and made a doll out of this man. I mean, right then I would have run for it no matter how hurt I was. And as if that wasn’t enough, after the introduction of the Boogity, the creep factor still goes through the roof. I don’t want to ruin anything but there is some soup, there is a railroad spike, and so much more that gave me the heebie jeebies.
All of the acting in “Spell” is pretty spot on. A lot of the film falls on the shoulders of Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine, rightfully so, and they carry it wonderfully. The on-screen chemistry between them is bone chilling. A movie so filled with suspense like this one is either made or broken by the cast, and Hardwick and Devine make “Spell,” trust me.
If you have ever seen the movie “Misery,” based upon the Stephen King novel of the same name and starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, you will immediately begin to make comparisons and you will see many similarities between the two movies.
Marquis is very much a captive of the old couple and every time he tries to make his escape or get some help, the old couple does something with the “boogity” that keeps him trapped in this hell hole of an existence.
This is a horror film made like the good old films were, and not like the slasher, bloody type of scary movies that we encounter so often these days.
This film is well made, well conceived, and well-acted, produced and directed, and if you are a true aficionado of this genre of film, you will undoubtedly enjoy it and you will feel the fright of it right down to your toes. It will make the hair stand up on the back of your neck and will make you gasp a time or two during the showing, but grab your partner, hold their hand tight, take an extra drink of your soda and bite of your popcorn and hang on for dear life. This movie is that good as far as it goes.
On a scale of 1-5, I rate this film a solid 4 and maybe a little higher, but keep in mind, it is not for the weak of heart or faint of thought. It will take you on a ride of epic proportions.
