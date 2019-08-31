We know Risch is quite capable of playing hardball when he cares about something. Not too much time has passed since Risch nearly triggered a government shutdown because the budget included a rider to name a wilderness area after Gov. Cecil Andrus, Risch's towering personal and political rival.
When Risch truly cares about something he thinks is important, such as a decades-old political rivalry with a dead man, he acts decisively. Risch worked to block that bill until it nearly triggered a government shutdown, backing down only when it was leaked to the press. That's what it looks like when Risch cares.
Another example: When he wanted to leave a lasting mark on Idaho's education system, Risch called a special session and totally overhauled the mechanism by which public schools are funded. That left a lasting legacy — Idaho has struggled with chronically underfunded schools ever since. That was something Risch cared about.
Risch was so singularly focused on working with President Donald Trump that he produced a bill so toothless it couldn't even get support from the committee's Republicans. Three broke ranks to support a stronger bill proposed by the ranking Democrat, Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey. Unlike Risch's bill, which would revoke a few visas and require a review of the relationship with Saudi Arabia — the diplomatic equivalent of a half-hearted lecture — Menendez' bill would halt arms sales to the Saudis and block our military from providing mid-air refueling to Saudi bombers.
What Risch cares about is letting no light pass between himself and Trump. He does not care about a tortured and dismembered U.S. resident or the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
If Risch cared, he would have voted to override Trump's veto of an earlier bill to block Saudi arms sales. He would have held up legislation Trump wanted, so he could use it as a bargaining chip. He would be beating the drum publicly, as Sen. Lindsey Graham has. An old hand like Risch knows what it takes to get things done, and he has demonstrated that he isn't above doing them.
But on the Saudi question, he doesn't care enough.