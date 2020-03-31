One would think that at times like this petty politics would take a back seat to concern for the nation and the welfare of our fellow citizens, rather than the persistent and mundane criticism of our president. I don’t give a damn about your personal politics.
This is a time for coming together as Americans and working in an informed way to resolve the situation in which we find ourselves. For those who persist in this childish and self-centered behavior, I am reminded of a phrase someone cleverly cooked up some time ago, as follows, “It is one thing to appear to be a fool; it is another, to open your mouth and relieve all doubt.”
And, as we have seen, there are examples on both sides of the aisle. In some cases, those in whom we have previously put our trust. Thanks and gratitude to those who place the nation above themselves, often, at risk to their own health and welfare. May God continue to bless this great nation and guide our leaders.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby