On Aug. 31, I made a trip down to the East Idaho State Fair, because I heard rumblings of signs that did not permit firearms on the premises. My son’s friend had been detained a year earlier for open carrying. He was perfectly legal. On Aug. 30, I had a constituent tell me that a fair employee stated he needed a concealed weapon permit to carry on the grounds. This is false. Idaho law prohibits local government from violating gun rights protected by the state. In the state of Idaho, one may open carry on public property. Also, one may conceal carry without a permit if you are at least 18-years-old and an Idaho resident. Concealed carry reciprocity applies if you are from out-of-state.
I had a discussion at the manager’s office about their misleading sign. The sign stated, “No firearms or dangerous weapons on the fairgrounds unless permitted under Idaho State Law.” Of course, the average person would be intimidated and put their firearm back in the vehicle. I am confident that this is the intent of the fair board. The sign is not incorrect, but it is very deceptive. As I was having a discussion with the manager, another man in a cowboy hat walked up and stood next to him. He appeared to try to be intimidating. I found this humorous.
I began to film more video outside. The same man, who tried to be intimidating, was sitting outside staring at me.
Later, it appeared that the man had been following me at times. As my partner and I stopped and spoke to each other, this man walked by us and proceeded to speak to a group of police officers. The police officers began looking at me. I stared back at all of them. I was not doing anything wrong, and I resented being treated like a criminal for exercising my right, especially after identifying to them that I was a state representative. I can’t imagine how much he harasses the average citizen.
However, one of the officers walked over to me. I then recognized him. He was a deputy that I once worked with during my days in law enforcement. He informed me that this man told them, “There is that Chad Christensen.” This deputy vouched for me and told them not to be concerned. The deputy is a good man and understands the Constitution.
Later, I was speaking to some friends. The same man in a cowboy hat was suddenly next to me and soon behind me. I heard him talking to a female about me carrying a firearm.
After some research, I found a picture of this man on the fair website. His name is Justin Oleson. He is on the fair board. He is the Custer County prosecutor and a defense lawyer. As a board member, he undoubtedly put his stamp of approval on the deceiving “no firearm sign.” The assessment of my story is up to you. My videos are on my Facebook page — Chad Christensen for Idaho.