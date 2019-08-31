Wednesday's Post Register article regarding the city leaders looking to entice more people to this area is certainly noteworthy, but while it's grand to look at ways to entice people to relocate here, there's a few things the city leaders should take into account and address first.
1. Water
The city is one of the last, if not the last, to have metered water at every home, business and water using entity within the city. Contrary to general opinion, we will not have a never-ending supply of water. Metered water will save a lot of currently wasted water.
2. Police compound
A modern, latest state of the art, police station. They are already severely restrained due to the lack of space, equipment and latest technological equipment and capabilities. A stand-alone police station, like the excellent stand-alone fire station, will be needed to address the overall protection and support of the police in an ever-growing city. Along with a new, modern, state of the art police station, increase the number of traffic control officers to address the business and suburb areas with more overall coverage capacity.
3. Event center
While this isn't under the city leaders, maybe they could assist in making some much-needed changes.
A lot of the people who voted in favor and support of the Event Center will be dead before the facility ever opens at the snail's pace it's gone and has been going for the last eight or so years. To fix this situation, the responsibility needs to be turned over to the Downtown Development Group. They have an excellent reputation for getting the job done
As a side note, in event it ever does get finished, no way could Idaho Falls have a concert like the Garth Brooks concert last weekend in Boise, even with help from the governor, because of the very, very small number of seats available in the currently designed, very, very, very expensive Event Center.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls