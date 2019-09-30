I used to think I disliked Doyle Beck as a person. Now, after reading his two pieces published in the Post Register, my opinion has changed from dislike to respect.
I’ve had no personal relationships with Mr. Beck. In past years when I was counsel to several INL contractors, I provided legal counsel to procurement personnel who were handling subcontracts with Mr. Beck. I thought he was aggressive in pursuing claims for extra work, and I often disagreed with his interpretation of subcontract specifications. But I thought there was always substance to his claims and his position or interpretation. I respected him as a businessman who helped accomplish work for the INL.
I decided I disliked him in later and in more recent years. I have been a lifelong Republican although I sometimes feel myself slipping into the RINO category. As, with all of us, my opinions are shaped partly by my experiences. My wife and I are advantaged by broad medical insurance coverage, but one member of our family has struggled with bipolar disorder, addictions and other emotional problems. I have paid for many of her health care needs, and other times she has simply gone without health care. Of course I was in favor of Medicaid expansion. I observe our family member's struggles to secure and retain even minimum wage employment. By many standards, she is “able to work,” but those words “able to work” contain a standard that varies with individual interpretation. So-called “sideboards” add additional administrative effort and subject the candidate to another hoop. Why not just health care for the needy?
I disagree with Mr. Beck in other areas. For instance, I think it is wrong to the point of insult to expect that a duly elected representative to the Idaho state Legislature should be bound to the party platform to the extent that they are not free to exercise their own discretion or, if they had the temerity to be persuaded by argument by a Democrat, to change their mind.
I think my opinion of Mr. Beck was formed over a period of time from reading Post Register articles, both news articles and editorials. So, when Mr. Beck’s articles were published I looked carefully for the meanness — couldn’t find it. He writes well, and what better representation of a man’s position than his own words? I found many things I agreed with. He expresses respect for those who disagree with him, and I learned that we share many values. So, Mr. Beck, I apologize for my previous opinions. You have my respect.